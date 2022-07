NEBRASKA CITY – Gov. Pete Ricketts was joined by State Sens. Rob Clements and Lou Linehan in Nebraska City Thursday morning in support of the voter ID ballot initiative. Ricketts: “Showing ID when they go to vote, it’s one of the ways we can strengthen the integrity of our elections. It’s a great opportunity for the second house, the people of Nebraska, to be able to weigh in a way where the Legislature has not been able to get it passed.”

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO