ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

If this new Nvidia RTX 4090 rumor is true, AMD might as well give up now

By Matt Hanson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWT96_0gRs4kHz00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

An exciting new rumor has landed, suggesting the next-gen Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card could be seriously powerful – and that could spell big trouble for AMD.

A few days ago, a reliable leaker posted that the AD102 chip, which the high-end Nvidia RTX 4090 is believed to sport, should find it “easy to reach 2.8GHz, at least not very hard.” This is exciting enough as it is, with the RTX 3090’s base clock reaching a respectable 1.7GHz. So, the RTX 4090 already appears to be a lot faster than its predecessor.

However, the leaker, kopite7kimi, who has a strong record of accurate leaks, has now returned to the subject, tweeting that “I must say we can expect a much higher frequency.”

As HardwareTimes reports (opens in new tab), this suggests that the boost clock of the RTX 4090, which will fire up when you’re playing seriously graphically demanding games, could break the 3GHz barrier – and custom liquid-cooled models might even go further.

This potentially means the RTX 4090 could be an absolute beast when it comes to performance and could crush AMD’s competition. AMD is also set to release next-gen graphics cards later this year, and the company has traditionally struggled to match the raw firepower of Nvidia’s high-end gaming GPUs.

If this rumor is indeed true, then AMD will have a real fight on its hands, and it’s a fight we don’t think it can win. However, it would be a blow to AMD if Nvidia once again had the most powerful gaming GPU of the generation.

While this could mean that the next-gen GPU war is over before it’s even begun, an RTX 4090 with those kinds of speeds would come at a serious price – and we’re not just talking in the financial sense.

Analysis: Will the Nvidia RTX 4090 be worth getting excited about?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGwCE_0gRs4kHz00
(Image credit: Nvidia)

If this new rumor is on the money, it looks like the RTX 4090 could be a huge step above the RTX 3090. While both will likely have the same memory (24GB GDDR6X), but the big difference in clock speeds could see (by HardwareTimes’ calculations) the RTX 4090 offer an astounding 100 teraflops of power – a huge increase over the RTX 3090’s 37.6TF rating.

So, expect the RTX 4090 to be expensive. Very expensive. But, as we mentioned earlier, there will be other costs. Despite being built on the more efficient 5nm process node from TSMC, the RTX 4090 is rumored to require 600W to run. This is a huge amount, with the already-power-hungry RTX 3090 having a TGP of 350W. If true, this means many people may need to invest in a more powerful PSU for their PC – which can be a costly and time-consuming upgrade.

Those kinds of power demands could also have an impact on running costs, especially at a time when many people are seeing their energy bills rise.

A GPU taking in that kind of power will also need a hefty cooling solution to prevent it from overheating. This may lead to a large three-slot design again, like the RTX 3090, and even advanced liquid cooling solutions for any model that wants to hit the kind of high clock speeds these rumors promise.

This all leads to a GPU that could potentially be very powerful, and certainly impressive, but could once again be out of the reach of most gamers. That will make some people find it hard to get excited about, even if it ends up being one of the best graphics cards ever made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkF6n_0gRs4kHz00

Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Computing and Entertainment, looking after two of the best, and most exciting, channels on the site. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. Ever since he got an Amiga A500+ for Christmas in 1991, he's loved using (and playing on) computers, and will talk endlessly about how The Secret of Monkey Island is the best game ever made. He's also a huge film and TV fan and Marvel geek, and his favorite recent film is Dune.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The best 4th of July laptop sales: 21 picks from Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo and more!

How’s your laptop? Is it keeping up with demands? Or is it feeling the strain of all the extra use it endured over the last two years? If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, that moment has arrived with the July 4th laptop deals. Yup, right now there are deep, deep discounts on brands like Acer, Asus, Microsoft and Lenovo — on laptops in every price range. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a fully loaded speed machine, you’ll find a great option on sale this weekend. Scroll on down to meet your new laptop — at a price that'll mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

Software is eating the chip industry

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why chipmakers are struggling to recruit the talent they need to expand U.S. production, Google Cloud sets up a new public-sector division and Intel improves its optics. If you build it, will they come?. In order to deliver hundreds of billions of dollars’...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Hardwaretimes
TechRadar

Xbox Series X players, you can make the Share button do so much more

Anyone who’s used the Xbox Series X|S controller over an extended period will know the perils of its Share button, but it need not annoy you any longer. The Share button on the Xbox Wireless Controller has a habit of getting in the way at the most inopportune times. As one Redditor (opens in new tab) recently pointed out, its placement between the controller’s View and Menu button makes it all too easy to accidentally tap while you’re playing a game.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Smart Contact Lenses Get Tested by Mojo Vision CEO, Features 14,000 Pixel-Per-Inch MicroLED Display

Mojo Vision CEO Drew Perkins tried out the company’s smart contact lenses for the very first time, and at the heart of each one, you’ll find a cutting edge 14,000 pixel- per-inch MicroLED display. The display measures less than 0.5mm in diameter with a pixel-pitch of 1.8 microns, making it the world’s smallest and densest display ever created for dynamic content.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

The Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti goes on sale with a bundled 1600W PSU

EVGA has released its long teased (opens in new tab) RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Hybrid Gaming graphics card. As if you needed any reminding after seeing its $2,499 price tag, this isn’t a card with mass market appeal. Perhaps wary that potential buyers will keel over in shock, EVGA is bundling a 1600W Supernova PSU with the card.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
AMD
TechRadar

Windows 11 is still struggling to convince gamers to upgrade

Windows 11 is making steady progress with gamers, but overall the pace of adoption remains pretty sluggish going by the latest stats from Steam. The Steam hardware survey for June (opens in new tab) has just been released, and what it does show is that the number of gamers using Windows 11 on Valve’s platform has finally crept over the 20% mark, hitting 21.23% to be precise.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: QLED Ultrawide Curved Monitor, Elden Ring, PS5 SSD, and More

Ultrawide curved gaming monitors can transform your gaming experience, and you can jump on board today with a 34-inch option at GameStop that's over $165 off. And, if you still haven't jumped on the Elden Ring hype train, today is a great day to change that, as the game and preorders for its strategy guide are on sale. In other deal news, grab a Monster Hunter Rise pro controller before it's gone, score a WD P10 2TB portable game drive for only $39.98, the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for only $399, or a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $110. And, pick up Assassin's Creed Valhalla with the Ragnarok DLC for cheap.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The latest Microsoft 365 update comes about two years too late

Over the next couple of months, Microsoft will gradually roll out a new security feature for the web version of its popular collaboration and productivity platform, Microsoft 365. Announcing the news in a blog post (opens in new tab), the company’s Product Manager for Office Identity, Namit Gupta, explained IT...
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

AMD needs to release a Ryzen 5 5600X3D

Is AMD preparing more X3D processors? The answer is very likely yes, according to prolific leaker Greymon55 (opens in new tab) (via Techpowerup (opens in new tab)). The Ryzen 7 5800X3D (opens in new tab) is, so far, the only V-Cache equipped CPU. It's proven to be an excellent gaming CPU, even beating out Intel’s mighty 12900KS (opens in new tab) in titles that are cache sensitive. The 5800X3D has some flaws, but if AMD chooses to release it, there’s one CPU that could rise above all.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Upgrade Graphics Card the Right Way

Your graphics card is a large part of your computer’s performance, so it’s natural to want to upgrade it to get higher-quality graphics. However, your GPU isn’t modular, and you can’t just put a new chip in to make it work faster. You can buy a...
SOFTWARE
CNET

Best Gaming PC for 2022

There are abundant options available if you're in the market for a gaming PC. Whether you're on a stringent budget or you're ready to splurge, we've gathered some of the best gaming PCs to complete your gaming experience. But even with all of these options, gamers are among the hardest...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT review

- Next-gen cards are nearly here. AMD should have led with the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT. After a year and a half since AMD launched this generation's RDNA 2 graphics cards, and almost two years after Nvidia launched its first consumer Ampere cards, AMD has come out with a card that epitomizes everything AMD is known and respected for. It's just a shame that it's last call on this generation of graphics cards, and the RX 6950 XT likely won't get the love it really deserved.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Desktop vs. Laptop GPU: What is the Difference?

If you're debating whether to build a desktop gaming PC or buy a gaming laptop, you've probably come across the issue of GPUs. Say your final choice is between a gaming desktop PC and a gaming laptop, and they're both equipped with an RTX 3080 Ti. Yet the laptop, despite...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Your Samsung Smart TV just got smarter - about cloud gaming

Having come a long way since 2013, the revamped Samsung Gaming Hub is bringing the hottest games to the company’s 2022 line of Smart TVs and monitors. People see the Samsung Gaming Hub (opens in new tab) as the start of a new era in cloud gaming and it’s easy to see why. The platform allows gamers to access all of the major cloud gaming services without the need for a PC or an expensive console. And there’s been a lot of hype surrounding it because of the new Xbox integration.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy