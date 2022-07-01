Daily showers or storms possible during the 4th of July weekend

The sunshine carries over into today as temperatures begin to rise heading into the long Independence Day weekend. Southeasterly flow will bring moisture into the area. This, along with the warmer air, will create enough instability to give us a chance of a stray shower or even a thunderstorm this evening.

Daily showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly late in the day or in the evening across the weekend into the early part of next week. A few storms could turn strong especially Sunday into Monday. Something we’ll need to monitor closely.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 80s (some 90s possible) today through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com