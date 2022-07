Edgbaston is giving Rishabh Pant a standing ovation and the maverick, once-in-a-generation cricketer deserves every bit of it. It has been an outstanding innings from the keeper-bat. He just moved to 146 with his fourth six but Joe Root follows it up with a fuller delivery wide of off stump. Pant goes after it but could only manage an outside edge that is taken at slip. India lose their sixth wicket, but the fact that off-spinner Root hurled down a bouncer at Pant told you how desperate England had become for a wicket. Pant, however, was unfazed by the wild change-up and helped the quicker one aimed at his throat for a boundary.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO