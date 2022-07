BOSTON -- Red Sox manager Alex Cora is on his way to winning a $1 bet. Cora said Wednesday that Boston's vaccination status would change by the time his team returned to Toronto in September, and at least one unvaccinated member of the Red Sox has changed their tune about getting the shot. Leadoff man Jarren Duran couldn't travel to Canada for this week's three-game series with the Blue Jays because he was unvaccinated against COVID-19, but said Friday in Chicago that he'll be available the next time the Red Sox head north."I love this game too much to miss out...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO