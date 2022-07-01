ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat and humidity continue into the weekend

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat is already in place and now...

www.ksdk.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
AccuWeather

Expect busy beaches as heat, humidity return to Northeast

Coastal and mountain locations might be the only areas where residents in the Northeast can find relief from the resurgence of heat and humidity through the weekend, as conditions will feel more like the middle of July rather than late June. AccuWeather forecasters say that by the end of the weekend, temperatures can soar up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than what was felt days earlier as summertime heat takes hold.
BANGOR, ME
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Weather Watch: Tropical Storm Colin Develops in the Southeast

During the early morning hours of Saturday, the National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for parts of the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines after a rapidly developing low-pressure system along the Southeast coast of the United States strengthened into Tropical Storm Colin. This will be the third named...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Explosive weather setup could ignite derecho as holiday winds down

A change in the jet stream pattern will favor long-tracking severe thunderstorm complexes beginning late in the Independence Day weekend and ongoing through next week from the northern Plains to the central and southern Appalachians, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. There's the potential for one or more intense complexes to develop that could have widespread damaging consequences.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Bonnie May Be the First Hurricane of Summer 2022

Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
wfit.org

Florida could be in for its seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the seventh above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in a row. “We will be extending the record period,” Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s lead for the seasonal hurricane outlook said. Rosencrans discussed the NOAA 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook in detail during a monthly Southeast climate meeting co-sponsored by several climate science partner organizations. “Not anywhere in the past have we had six consecutive seasons above normal,” Rosencrans said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...

