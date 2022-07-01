Heat and humidity continue into the weekend

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds. The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
Coastal and mountain locations might be the only areas where residents in the Northeast can find relief from the resurgence of heat and humidity through the weekend, as conditions will feel more like the middle of July rather than late June. AccuWeather forecasters say that by the end of the weekend, temperatures can soar up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than what was felt days earlier as summertime heat takes hold.
A continuation of the wet and stormy weather that has been prevalent over the Southwest and the southern Rockies for the last few days is anticipated to begin the workweek with further showers and thunderstorms.
Britons are being warned to brace themselves for thunderstorms, hail and rain today as the recent warm weather makes way for cooler and wetter conditions. Temperatures are likely to remain at around 18C throughout the day, and will continue to be around the same level over the weekend. However, the...
During the early morning hours of Saturday, the National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for parts of the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines after a rapidly developing low-pressure system along the Southeast coast of the United States strengthened into Tropical Storm Colin. This will be the third named...
A change in the jet stream pattern will favor long-tracking severe thunderstorm complexes beginning late in the Independence Day weekend and ongoing through next week from the northern Plains to the central and southern Appalachians, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. There's the potential for one or more intense complexes to develop that could have widespread damaging consequences.
Major flood warnings have been issued a 500kmh wall of heavy rain and damaging winds set to smash Australia's east coast. Families are being asked to re-assess their holiday plans ahead of the wet and windy conditions just as school holidays begin for Victoria, Queensland and NSW. Flooding is possible...
Monsoonal moisture will bring torrential rain with flash flooding over the southwestern United States and the Rocky Mountains from early to mid-week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Low-lying areas and communities near rivers and lakes are at risk from floodwaters. While prolonged drought conditions are in place from...
Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
Dangerous heat is impacting regions across the U.S. this week, with conditions expected to persist. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said, as of Tuesday, that it knew of at least 2,000 cattle deaths due to high temperatures and humidity. The department's spokesperson said the toll represents facilities that...
The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the seventh above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in a row. “We will be extending the record period,” Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s lead for the seasonal hurricane outlook said. Rosencrans discussed the NOAA 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook in detail during a monthly Southeast climate meeting co-sponsored by several climate science partner organizations. “Not anywhere in the past have we had six consecutive seasons above normal,” Rosencrans said.
Tropical Storm Colin weakened after bringing rain and winds to the Carolinas on Saturday, with conditions expected to improve by July Fourth. The storm formed near the South Carolina coast about 50 miles southwest of Myrtle beach, the National Hurricane Center said in a advisory early Saturday. By late Saturday...
SUMMER weather predictions have been revealed - and many states could be affected by hotter than average temperatures. The National Weather Service released its Summer 2022 outlook, which the agency said bears a "striking resemblance" to 2011, the hottest summer on record for some areas. July is normally the hottest...
Much of the northeastern United States avoided rounds of severe weather during the first part of this week, but luck may be running out for at least part of the region Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists caution. A wedge of cooler air centered over the North Atlantic and New England remained in...
Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
Cold weather continues to blanket a vast portion of eastern and southern Australia in this later part of the week, wherein New South Wales and other states witnessed continued cold front that brought snowfall and rain showers since the onset of the winter season on June 1. Australia's Bureau of...
