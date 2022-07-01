ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Broadcasting Union Re-Elects President Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, Adds Ukraine’s Mykola Chernotytskyi to Board

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
European Broadcasting Union (EBU) president Delphine Ernotte-Cunci (pictured above, far left) has been re-elected for a second two-year term.

Vice-president Petr Dvořák has also been re-elected. Their new mandate will run from Jan. 2023.

Meanwhile Mykola Chernotytskyi, of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC, and Katja Wildermuth of German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), have also joined the board. They will replace Germany’s Thomas Bellut (of broadcaster ZDF) and Russia’s Sergei Parker (of broadcaster Channel One) effective immediately.

Ernotte-Cunci is CEO of France Télévisions, Dvořárk is director-general of Czech Television, Chernotytskyi is head of the managing board at UA:PBC and Wildermuth is director-general at BR.

Chernotytskyi’s appointment is particularly significant given that not only has he replaced a seat on the board vacated by a Russian broadcasting member but also because the EBU are currently embroiled in a disagreement with UA:PBC over where to host next year’s Eurovison Song Contest.

After Ukraine won the contest in May of this year, they have been determined to host next year’s Eurovision on Ukrainian soil. However, due to the ongoing war in Russia , the EBU has categorically stated this would not be possible given the security risks.

The EBU board are voted in by members’ director generals and are responsible for implementing strategies and policies as designated by the EBU.

“It has always been and remains one of the greatest honours to be part of the world’s leading alliance of public service broadcasters,” Chernotytskyi said in a statement following his appointment to the board. “Today we stand at the pinnacle of trusted media throughout the globe. There has never been a more important time for any of us.”

In a joint statement Ernotte-Cunci and Dvořák said: “One hundred years after the creation of the BBC, and therefore one hundred years after the invention of public service media, we must, again and again, emphasize our work on our values: mutual aid, solidarity, independence, impartiality in the face of threats to freedom and democracy.”

“With your support, we are confident that our vast network, unique in the world, can continue to go from strength to strength as we put our values of solidarity and independence into action.”

