Atlanta, GA

Ronald Acuna Jr. could return for Braves’ opener vs. Reds

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

As the Atlanta Braves open a weekend series on Friday against the host Cincinnati Reds, they are hopeful that star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will return to their already potent lineup.

On Thursday, Acuna rejoined the defending World Series champions in Philadelphia but did not play after receiving treatment for his bruised left foot back in Atlanta earlier in the week.

Acuna fouled a pitch off his left foot in the third inning of Atlanta’s Saturday night home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he left after the eighth inning.

“(The medical staff) said he was significantly better. It was just going to be a matter of time before he could put weight on his foot,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “With a bruise, it just takes awhile.”

Acuna was spotted Sunday using a medical scooter as the pain kept him from putting any pressure on the foot. X-rays and an MRI exam showed no fracture.

The Braves will send lefty Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA) to the mound on Friday for his second start of the season against Cincinnati. In the season opener on April 7 in Atlanta, Fried was charged with five runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings as he took a 6-3 loss to the Reds.

Lifetime against Cincinnati, Fried is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA in four appearances (two starts). His only win against Cincinnati came on Aug. 1, 2019, when he allowed one run and four hits over six innings in Atlanta’s 4-1 victory.

The Reds will counter with a lefty of their own, Mike Minor (1-4, 7.71 ERA), who will make his sixth start of the season and his first career appearance against his former team. The Braves are the last major league team he has yet to face.

Minor was roughed up in his Saturday start at San Francisco when the Giants rocked him for six runs and eight hits, including three home runs, over five innings.

The Braves finished a 10-game span against teams over .500 with a 14-4 road loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night, giving them a 6-4 mark in the stretch.

This season, the Braves are 18-18 when playing against teams with a winning record, and 26-15 against teams under .500. The Braves conclude their six-game road trip with three games in Cincinnati.

The Reds, who are set to open an 11-game homestand, will play 21 of their 27 games in July at home. They concluded a 3-3 road trip to San Francisco and Chicago with a 15-7 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

One of Cincinnati’s sparkplugs is starting to heat up. Nick Senzel is 11-for-23 (.478) in seven games since getting a day out of the starting lineup on June 22. His average has risen from .203 to .240 in that span.

“I am always working on making adjustments that are necessary to put myself in the best position to be consistent,” Senzel said. “It’s always a work in progress, and I will keep working and working and working. You never get to the end. You continue to work and improve. You go through failure and success. You try to keep your mind strong and you keep working at it.”

Reds manager David Bell added, “You never know if he would have figured it out anyway. Maybe the off day had nothing to do with it. There’s no way to prove it. But there are definitely times when just taking a step back, just sitting there watching a game can slow things down.”

–Field Level Media

thecomeback.com

Baseball fans react to Savannah Bananas brawl

Fans attending Thursday’s game between the Savannah Bananas and Florence Flamingos probably weren’t expecting a bench-clearing brawl — but that’s exactly what they got. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Savannah’s Beau Brewer tried to score from third when the ball got away from the...
SAVANNAH, GA
ClutchPoints

Casey Motter, known as voice of Braves, passes away at age 53

The Atlanta Braves received some tragic news on Thursday evening. Longtime public address announcer Casey Motter, affectionately known as the ‘Voice of Truist Park’, has passed away suddenly at the age of 53, per Gabriel Burns and Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Casey Motter, the Braves’ public address announcer since 2007, died Wednesday, the […] The post Casey Motter, known as voice of Braves, passes away at age 53 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Adding a scouting report for 5-star Jonathan Echols, who announces July 4th

One of the nation's top rising juniors will come off the board Monday as Jonathan Echols is using the July 4th holiday to announce a college commitment. Echols hasn't formally named any finalists or who he's picking between, but has talked up Tennessee at various points during the recruiting process. So, it isn't surprising that Josh Heupel and the Volunteers are the current 247Sports' Crystal Ball leader heading into the announcement, especially after Echols spent some time in Knoxville a few weeks ago. Notre Dame, for what it's worth, is also believed to be involved in the recruitment and Echols did tour Alabama, Miami and Florida during the spring months.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nick Senzel
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportsnaut

Robbie Ray, Julio Rodriguez pace Mariners past A’s

Robbie Ray notched a season-high 12 strikeouts over 6 2/3 strong innings and rookie Julio Rodriguez homered as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. The anticipated pitching duel between Ray (7-6) and Oakland’s Frankie Montas (3-9) lasted just one inning after Montas was pulled...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Braves make a trade to shuffle the bullpen ahead of their next series with the Reds

Ian Anderson could only make it through two innings in Thursday’s throttling by the Phillies. Cruz came in to eat up as many innings as possible, and went 2.2 innings, tossing 55 pitches. The move to active Bracho is likely just for depth purposes given the high usage of Cruz last night, but the big man has been struggling, so it could be more permanent. Bracho isn’t exactly lights out either, though.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Max Scherzer takes generosity to the max with Double-A teammates

Max Scherzer has worn a few different hats in his esteemed, Hall of Fame-worthy career. Since making his debut with Arizona in 2009, he has been a D-Back, a Tiger, a National, a Dodger and now a Met. Before that, he was a Missouri Tiger, a Fort Worth Cat and a Toledo Mud Hen.
MLB
