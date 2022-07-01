News 12 is on Pump Patrol as gas prices rise. Here’s where to find the cheapest gas.

Gas prices continue to climb and News 12 is on Pump Patrol for you to track what it means for your wallet.

AAA says the current state average for a gallon of regular is just under $5 but a year ago it was closer to $3. In White Plains, the current average is even higher - over $5 and, again, a year ago it was just over $3.

Here are some of the best deals for fuel in the Hudson Valley, according to gas buddy users.

$4.39 right now at the Gulf in Ossining on Campwoods Road

$4.79 at the Gulf on East Main Street in Cortlandt Manor

News 12 is asking viewers to help us find the cheapest gas in our area. You can add to our list here.