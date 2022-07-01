ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The Real Deal: How to save on your Fourth of July celebration while having fun with the kids

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wpx0i_0gRs1cKo00

The cost of your Fourth of July celebration may hit the budget a bit harder this year.

Caleb Silver, of Investopedia, says food you usually enjoy at the barbecue will cost you more.

"Basically, anything you're putting on your grill or in your grill is costing you more money,” he says. “Let's start with chicken wings, they're up 53.8% from a year ago. Propane to power that grill is up 26.5%. Hot dogs are up 10.4%, and beer - that's up 5% from a year ago.”

Parenting influencer Megan Schinella, of Camp by MaMa, has ways to save on food and get the kids involved. She suggests purchasing items from the dollar store or even using things you already have at home.

Schinella says sweet or healthy treats can also be budget friendly. She made an easy dessert with her children that includes raspberries and blueberries in a cup with whip cream as a topping.

Schinella says another money-saving option is making your own ice-pop treats.

“Use red Gatorade and blue Gatorade, and any type of mold you find in your house. You can throw them in the freezer, do different colors,” she says.

House decorations can be simple too by using paper garland and handcrafting them to look even better. Schinella’s daughter Gianna decorated her garland from the dollar store by gluing beads and pom-poms.

“You probably have a lot of these items at your home, and it's also family bonding time,” Schinella says.

RELATED: The Real Deal – Coupon Circulars
MORE: Budget: 9 ways to save money on your groceries bill



Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#Investopedia#House
Amy Christie

Daughter comes to terms with cluttered home: "Mom held on to things because she was forced to let go"

Growing up, Jacqueline LeKachman always avoided inviting any friends to her house because she didn't want them to be shocked by the way it looked inside. She kept dreaming of having a house where people would actually get a chance to sit on couches or even to see the floor without other things covering it, and that affected her relationship with her mother.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Slate

My Husband Is About to Find Out Just How Rich I Am

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband grew up poor in a single-parent household. I grew up better off, with both parents making six figures. My parents were both good at saving, and good at investing money wisely. My husband knows we were better off (multiple trips to Disney World, all the fancy ‘80s toys, a large house with two spare rooms) but I don’t think he realizes just how well off. I’m just wondering if I should prepare him in some way for when my mom passes away, or go the “Surprise! We get a third of a multi-million dollar estate” route.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy