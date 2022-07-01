ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

First-Time Homebuyers Will Have to Wait Years to Get a House, Experts Warn

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It's a pretty tough time to be a first time homebuyer now," Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi told...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

ojai Patriot
2d ago

Maybe quit letting people walk over the border if we are having a housing shortage

Reply(3)
15
Related
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Rising Mortgage Rates Force U.S. Home Sellers to Drop Prices

Rising mortgage rates are dampening housing markets across the U.S., with a record-high share of sellers dropping their asking prices in anticipation of softening demand, the latest data show. During the four weeks in June, an average 6.5% of homes for sale each week had a price drop, a record...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Mortgage#Homebuyer#House#Moody S Analytics
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AOL Corp

Home sellers are realizing it's no longer their housing market

The housing market has rapidly changed. Sellers, once in the driver’s seat at the start of the year, are much more accommodating to complete a home sale as borrowing costs skyrocket for buyers. A growing number of home sellers have been forced to readjust their home prices in recent...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

‘Every apartment we get, we’re going over ask’: Housing shortage brings bidding wars to rental market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A few weeks ago, a two-bedroom apartment in Chicago listed for $1,600 per month caught Eric Patterson's eye. While the apartment was at the top of the 43-year-old's budget, he works from home most days, and the extra bedroom would be perfect to accommodate his desk.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Disposable income hit for homeowners with fixed mortgage deals about to expire

Homeowners coming off fixed-rate mortgages this year and shifting to a new deal can typically expect to see their disposable incomes shrink by 7%, analysis by a trade association suggests.The expected decrease in the amount of income that households will have left over to spend and save at their discretion is due to a combination of rising mortgage interest rates and the surging cost of living.UK Finance said it is expecting some upwards pressure on mortgage arrears as cost pressures tighten, particularly among households on lower incomes.According to UK Finance, 1.3 million customers are set to reach the end of...
REAL ESTATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
885M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy