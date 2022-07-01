First-Time Homebuyers Will Have to Wait Years to Get a House, Experts Warn

Homeowners coming off fixed-rate mortgages this year and shifting to a new deal can typically expect to see their disposable incomes shrink by 7%, analysis by a trade association suggests.The expected decrease in the amount of income that households will have left over to spend and save at their discretion is due to a combination of rising mortgage interest rates and the surging cost of living.UK Finance said it is expecting some upwards pressure on mortgage arrears as cost pressures tighten, particularly among households on lower incomes.According to UK Finance, 1.3 million customers are set to reach the end of...

