Woman Praised for Quitting Job After Finding She's Paid Less Than 'Newbie'

By Soo Kim
 2 days ago
Several users of Reddit said they "salute" the female employee for "not putting up with...

Scott Feuerhammer
2d ago

Happens to dudes as well. But, yeah good for you. I hate those companies. Probably a high school dropout kid. I've noticed that new employees are more valued than employees with 10+ years experience, college educated.

Billy Bonney
2d ago

Unionize your workplace. Have a voice and a vote when it comes to your livelihood and workplace environment. The companies do not have your best interest in mind.

web wizard
2d ago

this happens all the time. that's why some companies say you are FORBIDDEN TO DISCUSS YOUR WAGES.

Ryan Shannon

Study: Work From Home Employees Quit 50% Less than In-Office Workers

Disclosure: Story contains affiliate links. The digital workforce is only going to increase in the future. More and more are realizing the benefits of working from home. For workers, it’s important to live life rather than live to work. That means working when you want to and taking time off to relax when needed or desired.
Lefty Graves

Store clerk gave me back my money and more when I paid her

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My parents lived in another area of the country for many years, and I used to love visiting them because there were a lot of great boutique shops in the area. On one such excursion, I went into a new shop and bought several items that I thought my daughter back home would love.
