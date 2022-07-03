ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv’s army announces withdrawal from last major city in Luhansk

By Namita Singh,Andy Gregory,Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Ukraine ’s military has confirmed its withdrawal from Lysychansk, the last major city in Luhansk free of Russian control, after Moscow said Vladimir Putin had been told that the region had been “liberated”.

Following reports that Russian forces had encircled the stronghold amid a fierce battle for its control, Ukraine’s office of the general staff announced that after “heavy fighting” they pulled back to protect their troops.

An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia – but had assumed the conclusion of the gruelling fight would not arrive until Monday.

Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend Lysychansk and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighbouring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine’s state emergency service probing the bombing of a shopping mall in Kremenchuk found up to 29 body fragments in the wreckage. The bombing had claimed 21 lives while 66 were injured.

Russian president Vladimir Putin had said that troops intended to hit a weapons depot nearby, denying that the mall was a target.

Comments / 56

Clayton Bates
4d ago

I guess people will believe any bs from mainstream media. what year are we in search the internet for news do just accept what they tell you.

Reply(11)
9
tbs333
3d ago

Russia has every advantage and will take Ukraine eventually its just that Ukraine's forces don't match up. Holding it however might be another thing. The Russians are hated there now and there will resistance there for years similar to Iraq and Afghanistan that we had to deal with. In the long run the Russian people will be sorry they started this.

Reply(4)
8
Rockinwelder
1d ago

Ukraine will be losed to Russia they cannot win this war no matter how much money the Divided states sends them sooner or later they are going to run out of people

Reply(1)
6
