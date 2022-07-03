Ukraine news – live: Kyiv’s army announces withdrawal from last major city in Luhansk

Ukraine ’s military has confirmed its withdrawal from Lysychansk, the last major city in Luhansk free of Russian control, after Moscow said Vladimir Putin had been told that the region had been “liberated”.

Following reports that Russian forces had encircled the stronghold amid a fierce battle for its control, Ukraine’s office of the general staff announced that after “heavy fighting” they pulled back to protect their troops.

An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia – but had assumed the conclusion of the gruelling fight would not arrive until Monday.

Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend Lysychansk and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighbouring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine’s state emergency service probing the bombing of a shopping mall in Kremenchuk found up to 29 body fragments in the wreckage. The bombing had claimed 21 lives while 66 were injured.

Russian president Vladimir Putin had said that troops intended to hit a weapons depot nearby, denying that the mall was a target.