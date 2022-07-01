Investigation begins into sexual harassment claims against Tory MP

Conservative MP David Warburton has revealed that an investigation has now begun into complaints which resulted in the Tory whip being withdrawn from him three months ago.

The Somerton and Frome MP said he was “delighted” that the inquiry by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme had finally got under way.

He said that he did not receive official confirmation of the details of the allegations against him until two weeks ago – 10 weeks after the complaints first surfaced in the press.

The Sunday Times reported on 3 April that two female former parliamentary assistants had made formal complaints to the ICGS about Mr Warburton’s behaviour, alleging unwanted sexual comments and sexual touching. There were also allegations of cocaine use.

The MP, who denies any wrongdoing, was stripped of the Tory whip pending investigation and has since sat as an Independent in the Commons.

In a post on his website , he said: “For the past 12 weeks I have faced accusations which I have - as yet - been unable to address due to the strict confidentiality terms which are explicitly required during any such investigation process.

“Until two weeks ago, I had not even been officially informed what the accusations were or who had made them.

“It has been immensely difficult not to speak out, but I have steadfastly adhered to the very strict rules of confidentiality and will continue to do so until the investigation concludes. Then, I will have much to say. I must say that I’m delighted that - finally - the investigation is underway.”

Mr Warburton is separately under investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner over allegations of paid advocacy and failure to declare a gift or other benefit.