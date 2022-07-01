ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Investigation begins into sexual harassment claims against Tory MP

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c80cp_0gRs1NI100

Conservative MP David Warburton has revealed that an investigation has now begun into complaints which resulted in the Tory whip being withdrawn from him three months ago.

The Somerton and Frome MP said he was “delighted” that the inquiry by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme had finally got under way.

He said that he did not receive official confirmation of the details of the allegations against him until two weeks ago – 10 weeks after the complaints first surfaced in the press.

The Sunday Times reported on 3 April that two female former parliamentary assistants had made formal complaints to the ICGS about Mr Warburton’s behaviour, alleging unwanted sexual comments and sexual touching. There were also allegations of cocaine use.

The MP, who denies any wrongdoing, was stripped of the Tory whip pending investigation and has since sat as an Independent in the Commons.

In a post on his website , he said: “For the past 12 weeks I have faced accusations which I have - as yet - been unable to address due to the strict confidentiality terms which are explicitly required during any such investigation process.

“Until two weeks ago, I had not even been officially informed what the accusations were or who had made them.

“It has been immensely difficult not to speak out, but I have steadfastly adhered to the very strict rules of confidentiality and will continue to do so until the investigation concludes. Then, I will have much to say.  I must say that I’m delighted that - finally - the investigation is underway.”

Mr Warburton is separately under investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner over allegations of paid advocacy and failure to declare a gift or other benefit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory whip suspended from Chris Pincher after formal investigation launched

The Conservative whip has been suspended from Chris Pincher after an investigation was launched into allegations he drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club.Boris Johnson bowed to pressure after a complaint about the MP was made to Parliament’s watchdog that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.Mr Pincher dramatically quit as Tory deputy chief whip after a drunken incident in which he allegedly groped two guests at a London club.In the absence of any formal complaints, it was not appropriate to stop an appointment on the basis of unsubstantiated allegationsNo 10 spokesmanThe Prime Minister had been resisting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chris Pincher: New claims emerge against former Tory MP

Six new claims of inappropriate behaviour by former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher have emerged, days after he was suspended as a Tory MP after allegations he groped two men. The fresh allegations stretch back over several years. Mr Pincher - who represents Tamworth in Staffordshire - says he is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Met officers dismissed after sharing Meghan Markle joke in ‘racist, sexist and homophobic WhatsApp group’

Two Metropolitan police officers have been dismissed after exchanging racist messages on a WhatsApp group, including a comparison between Meghan Markle and a g*******.PC Sukhdev Jeer and PC Paul Hefford, both attached to Forensic Services were found to have been involved in “highly offensive and discriminatory behaviour”, a tribunal ruled.An allegation was also proven for former PC Richard Hammond, previously attached to Met Operations.The panel heard that PC Jeer posted a meme that showed the image of a “g*******” toy that was captioned: “A sneak preview at Meghan’s wedding dress.”Responding to this, PC Jeer said he did not find this...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘did not know’ about Chris Pincher claims, Cabinet minister says

Boris Johnson was not aware of "specific allegations" made against Chris Pincher before appointing him as deputy chief whip, Cabinet minister Therese Coffey has said.Pincher was suspended as a Conservative MP after numerous sexual misconduct allegations.The MP for Staffordshire has been accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private members’ club in London on Wednesday (29 June).A Conservative MP anonymously told The Independent that he was groped on two occasions by Mr Pincher, in 2021 and again last month.Mr Pincher denies the allegations.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Warburton
BBC

Isle of Wight councillor accused of rape appears in court

A councillor has appeared in court charged with rape and indecent assault. Daryll Pitcher, 46, who sits on Isle of Wight Council, is accused of two counts of raping a girl under 16 and one count of indecent assault. The charges date from between March 1989 and March 1992. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Partygate: Harriet Harman to lead probe into claims PM misled MPs

Senior Labour MP Harriet Harman will lead an inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over parties in No 10 during lockdowns. The cross-party Privileges Committee, made up of seven MPs, issued a call for evidence after meeting on Wednesday. It said it would be seeking "witness information and evidence"...
POLITICS
The Independent

Police officer sacked for turning ‘blind eye’ to criminal husband

A police officer has been sacked for allegedly turning a “blind eye” to signs her husband was responsible for the theft of stacks of cash from a criminal gang, Scotland Yard says.The Met Police has dismissed Pc Inga Gherghel without notice after a misconduct hearing concluded on June 30, finding gross misconduct proven.It comes after her husband Ioan Gherghel, 36, of Stratford, east London, was jailed for six years in May 2021 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to acquire criminal property.He was one of six people – including former Met Police officer Kashif Mahmood – who were sentenced after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Tory#Frome Mp#Parliament#The Sunday Times#Icgs#Commons
The Independent

‘No way back’: Tory councillors in Tamworth call on Chris Pincher to resign seat

Conservative party councillors in Chris Pincher’s Midlands constituency have called on the MP to resign his seat following sexual misconduct allegations.Mr Pincher stood down as deputy chief whip and was later suspended by his party over allegations he groped two men in Westminster earlier this week.The senior figure is also facing six further claims of inappropriate behaviour, with one Tory MP telling The Independent he was groped on two occasions by Mr Pincher since the end of 2021. Mr Pincher firmly denies the claims.Tory councillors in his Tamworth seat said he should step down as MP for the area following the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher resigns over ‘groping’ claims

The Conservative Party deputy chief whip Chris Pincher has resigned after he is said to have groped two men while he was drunk.In a resignation letter sent to Boris Johnson, he said he had “embarrassed himself and other people” by drinking too much at the Conservative Party’s private members’ club.The alleged incident happened at the Carlton Club, in London’s Piccadilly, on Wednesday night, according to The Sun.The Tamworth MP said in his resignation letter: “Last night I drank far too much.“I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Downing Street disowns claim that inquiry into Partygate ‘lies’ will be ‘kangaroo court’

Downing Street has disowned claims that a parliamentary inquiry into the Partygate scandal will be a “kangaroo court”, insisting that Boris Johnson trusts the cross-party committee to deliver a fair verdict.However, a spokesperson for No 10 would not commit to the prime minister giving evidence to the inquiry in public and before the TV cameras, saying only that Downing Street would “assist” the committee in its work.No 10 appeared to have mounted a whispering campaign against the crucial probe into whether the prime minister knowingly misled parliament, after it announced that whistleblowers can give anonymous evidence.Allies of Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
The Independent

Barristers to continue strike action with gatherings at courts

Barristers are to continue their strike into a second week, with gatherings of lawyers expected at courts around the country.Action began across England and Wales last week in a dispute over pay and conditions, and a three-day walkout of criminal defence barristers from all courts will go ahead on Monday.They will also gather at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Liverpool Crown Court, Nottingham Crown Court and Birmingham Crown Court on Monday morning to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work.The CBA said the action is aimed at redressing...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM ‘must reveal who knew what’ on Pincher allegations

Boris Johnson must set out exactly “who knew what and when” about allegations against suspended MP Chris Pincher, Labour has said.Tamworth MP Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private memberss’ club for Tories in London the night before.He was suspended from the party on Friday.The prime minister is coming under pressure to explain why he appointed Mr Pincher to the role despite him resigning over a similar allegation, which he denies, in 2017.“We want to know who knew what and when and why those decisions were made the way they were,” Baroness Jenny Chapman told BBC Breakfast on Monday morning.“I don’t think anybody in Westminster believes that Boris Johnson did not know about the allegations about Mr Pincher,” she added.Elsehwhere, Mr Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, have pledged what they are calling “the single biggest tax cut in a decade” up to £6bn to tackle the cost of living crisis.
POLITICS
BBC

Panel finds 'flirtatious' PCSO committed gross misconduct

A Leicestershire PCSO who tried to have a relationship with a "potentially vulnerable" woman would have been dismissed if he had not resigned. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said he sent "a variety of flirtatious and inappropriate messages" to a woman after dealing with reported antisocial behaviour. His...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy