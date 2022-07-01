ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Logan Mwangi: Police bodycam captures five-year-old’s mother crying during arrest

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

Police bodycam footage shows the moment Logan Mwangi ’s mother and stepfather were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Logan suffered 56 external cuts and bruises and “catastrophic” internal injuries before his body was dumped into a river in Wales in July 2021.

A chilling video shows Angharad Williamson, 31, asking why she’s being arrested alongside John Cole, 40, while crying on the stairs.

“Tell me now what happened to my son... we need to help find out what happened to Logan,” she says.

“It’s tearing my heart apart.”

Valerie Rose
1d ago

So crazy the way these sick parents act when arrested! Either they have excellent acting skills or the mental illness is so extreme! 🤷‍♀️

Cheryl Johnson
2d ago

So sad… we arguing about abortion rights while soooooo many unwanted children sit in the US system waiting for someone to love them… and crazy stuff like this happens here as well

Xarmydude
2d ago

I didn't read the article. don't have to. pink hair? guilty on all accounts.

