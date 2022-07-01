ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Bautista says ‘every f***ing man needs to be louder about the rights of women’

By Louis Chilton
 2 days ago

Dave Bautista has spoken out about the need for men to stand up for women’s rights.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Bautista has previously been outspoken with his political opinions, and has publically championed gender equality and LGBT+ rights.

The 6ft 3in former wrestler was approached on the street and asked how important it was that “men who look like [him] get a lot louder for women”.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with men who look like me,” Bautista responded, per TMZ .

“Every f***ing man needs to be louder about the rights of women.”

He was then asked about fellow wrestler-turned-Hollywood stars John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, both of whom have been said to be less outspoken about their political beliefs.

“I can’t speak for them, but obviously they’re not super outspoken when it comes to things that might make them look... bad.”

A number of high-profile celebrities have spoken out against the recent Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v Wade and has lead to abortion being outlawed in several US states.

Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Monica Lewinsky, and Padma Lakshmi were among the first to speak out in condemnation of the verdict.

During his headline set at Glastonbury last week, US rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered a powerful message in support of women’s rights .

The Independent

Blue’s Duncan James says he ‘dated’ female friends because he was afraid to come out

Blue singer Duncan James has revealed the extent of his fears around coming out as gay in the past.The 44-year-old singer came out to his bandmates in 2012, before publicly discussing his sexuality in 2014.In a new interview, James said he used to “feel relieved” when rumours circulated about him dating his female friends, including Geri Halliwell, Martine McCutcheon and Tara Palmer-Tompkinson.It was not until he met his partner Rodrigo Reis that he “really felt comfortable about my sexuality”, he said.James, who will be performing at Pride events across the UK while wearing drag ensembles, told The Mirror that he...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Tom Cruise: How Much Is the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ Actor Worth?

Since his breakout role in 1983’s “Risky Business,” Tom Cruise has been a dominant force in Tinsel Town, appearing in more than 40 feature films throughout his illustrious career. Now, he is reappearing as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was released on May 27 after a lengthy delay because of COVID-19. With the film’s success, Cruise has demonstrated once again why he is one of the wealthiest and most popular actors ever.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man marvels at ‘things my wife takes on holiday that just make sense’

Not all holidaymakers are born equal - some people just have a knack for packing a suitcase like a pro, as a viral TikTok video shows.One man’s wife has become a travel sensation for her smart, practical packing list for a summer holiday in a hotel.In a video entitled ‘Things my wife takes on holiday which just make sense’, Thomas Clifford marvels at a range of nifty time-savers and useful items his wife has introduced him to on their trips.The post has already had more than 1.1 million views and 35,200 likes as TikTok travellers take note of Mrs Clifford’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
