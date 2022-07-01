ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 23: Everything we know so far about EA’s next football game

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXrXj_0gRs16Mv00

While we eagerly await official news from EA Sports about the imminent release of the next FIFA game, it’s certainly guaranteed that we will be able to get our hands on it later this year.

But ever since the news that EA Sports has ended its relationship with FIFA , what is uncertain is what direction the series will go in next. We do know that the next game will be the last associated with the football federation and it will almost certainly be titled FIFA 23, following on from existing naming conventions .

After that, Electronic Arts plans on renaming the franchise EA Sports FC, and while not quite as catchy, it does distinguish the games publisher from the current relationship between the two organisations.

As far as new features goes, it’s anyone’s guess. FIFA 22 recently started testing crossplay features – meaning that Xbox gamers and Playstation gamers could finally compete head-to-head – which would indicate that the next entry could have further crossplay support built in from the beginning. This would be welcome news to anyone looking to play with friends on different consoles regardless of whether they own a Playstation 5 or an Xbox series X/S .

If you want to find out more about when FIFA 23 is likely to be released, how much it will cost and what features we can expect to see, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

When will ‘FIFA 23’ be released?

While EA hasn’t officially confirmed when FIFA 23 has been released, we can look back at previous installments to get a better idea of when to expect the next game to hit store shelves.

Last year, FIFA 22 was released on 1 October 2021 and the year before that, FIFA 21 was released on 9 October 2020. Previous years have also seen FIFA games released in late September. So you can see why our money is on a late-September or early-October release window.

To get even more specific, EA usually release its titles on a Friday. Basing our educated guess, once again, on previous schedules, we estimate that FIFA 23 will likely be released on either 30 September or 7 October 2022.

So, when is EA Sports likely to reveal the release date of FIFA 23? Last year, the publisher announced its cover star and October release in July, so we’re likely to have more information around that time.

Read more: How the new PS Plus subscription works and what tier you should buy

EA is expected to make a string of game announcements in July with series such as Need for Speed as well as FIFA expected to make a grand return.

Reporting for Exputer , Tom Henderson has suggested that the release date for FIFA 23 is expected to be released on 30 September, which lines up with our prediction for when we could see the next FIFA title hit the shelves. We’ll keep you posted as soon as there are any developments.

Which platforms will ‘FIFA 23’ be released on?

FIFA 22 was released on PC , Nintendo Switch , PS4 , PS5 , Google Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S last year. We can definitely expect to see FIFA 23 on PS5, Xbox series X/S and PC but the other platforms are not so certain.

The Nintendo Switch versions of FIFA, titled “legacy edition”, is essentially the same game as previous titles (dating back to FIFA 19 ) with updated team rosters, kits and idents to reflect the game’s new name. Don’t expect much in the way of innovation if EA Sports decide to go the same route with FIFA 23 .

Read more: The biggest confirmed releases coming to Xbox in 2022

As for PS4 and Xbox One users, we would be surprised to see them discounted from the latest entry. After all, FIFA is one of the most popular gaming franchises around the globe and people are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 or an Xbox series X , it would seem unlikely that last-gen users would be left behind. But as we’re starting to see with other upcoming releases, such as Gotham Knights , developers are beginning to move on from the older consoles to focus on next-gen experiences.

Will the game still be called ‘FIFA 23’?

When the announcement of EA Sport’s partnership with FIFA was made, Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts made a statement, saying: “The introduction of EA Sports FC will not impact any current EA Sports global football games, and EA and FIFA are excited to deliver the greatest, most expansive game ever later this fall.”

The update from EA Sports also confirmed that fan favourite game modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be returning to the next installment, as well as unique players, teams, stadiums and 30 football leagues from around the world.

But from 2023 onwards, the series will be known as EA Sports FC, with the publisher confirming we will hear more details about the changes in Summer 2023.

Who will be the ‘FIFA 23’ cover star?

While details on the final FIFA cover stars have not been made official, a firm favourite to reprise the title is Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé who previously appeared on the cover of the last two FIFA games.

Read more: F1 22 game release date and best deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC

It’s not uncommon for a footballer to grace box sleeves more than once. Lionel Messi appeared in four covers from FIFA 13 to 16 and before that Wayne Rooney has appeared in a grand total of seven; every game from FIFA 06 to FIFA 12 .

Will ‘FIFA 23’ be free-to-play?

It’s been heavily rumoured that the final FIFA title could go free-to-play, meaning that players will be able to download and play for free with microtransactions included. Konami’s recently relaunched eFootball series has been hot on FIFA’s heels since it adopted the free-to-play model, so there is a chance that we could see it happen with EA’s series.

However, we think it’s more likely that certain features, such as FIFA Ultimate Team , will be free to play while the full game will still need to be purchased to access all the content. Other popular titles such as Call of Duty have adopted a similar model, with Warzone being a free-to-play battle royale mode for the game, as well as Halo Infinite , where online multiplayer is free.

Voucher codes

Want to find out more about EA’s next football game? Read more about FIFA and EA Sport’s ending their partnership

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

No one likes EA's joke about singleplayer games, even EA

EA dissed singleplayer games on Twitter, rankling current and former developers, plus everyone else. Brands are now social media influencers who say things like "vibe check" and "I was today years old when," behavior which backfired for EA this week. The publisher's careless game of meme format Mad Libs led to a tweet that was taken as an attack on fans of singleplayer games and the developers who make them. Current and ex-employees of the company, including Respawn head Vince Zampella, responded publicly.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Major New Game After Lengthy Delay

At long last, Xbox Game Pass has today added a substantial new game to the service after a lengthy delay kept it from coming to the platform earlier. That game in question happens to be FIFA 22, which is the latest entry in Electronic Arts' annualized soccer sim series. And while this addition might not seem like a big one given that FIFA 23 is on the horizon, the move is quite substantial g.
FIFA
TechRadar

Skate 4 news overshadowed by EA's dumb tweet insulting its own single-player games

Whoever runs EA's Twitter account has royally plowed the hornet's nest with a tweet dismissing single-player games. Let's bear in mind the stable of amazing single-player titles under the EA umbrella, to appreciate the true boldness of the tweet. There's Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and long-running classic, The Sims, to name a few. Even as we speak, Bioware is beavering away on Dragon Age 4: Dreadwolf, while The Sims 5 is in the extremely early 'conceptual' phase.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
ComicBook

Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers For Some of Its Best Games

Ubisoft has announced that on September 1 it's pulling the plug on servers for a variety of games, including some of its best and most popular games to date. Of course, all of these games are "older titles" as Ubisoft puts it, which means the closure of online services for these games is going to be far less impactful compared to if they shut down servers for its more modern releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, or Rider's Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox One's Most Controversial Games

Xbox Game Pass has a new game, and it happens to be one of the most controversial games of the last console generation. In addition to being controversial, the game -- which has been added to both the PC and console versions of the subscription service -- is also quite good. The game in question comes courtesy of Ubisoft, the French games maker best known for Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. You aren't assassinating an entire small country in the new Xbox Game Pass game, but rather blowing up half of Montana. That's right, Far Cry 5 is now on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Free Games For July Have Appeared Online

It’s that time of the month again: PlayStation Plus time. As of this week, the overhauled PlayStation Plus system has finally completed its rollout after landing in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With it, we all now have the choice to subscribe to either the Essential, Extra, or Premium...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Fifa 12#Fifa 06#Video Game#Ea Sports#Electronic Arts
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Just Got 4 New Free Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED just got four new "free" games, well at least some subscribers did. If you're a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you have no new classic games, as all four require the Expansion Pack tier and that's because they are Sega Genesis games, which, like N64 games, are exclusive to the premium tier of the subscription service, unlike SNES and NES games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS Plus Free Games for July 2022 Finally Revealed

PlayStation Plus has seen many changes in the past week, from one single membership, it has now turned in to a tiered system. The three new tiers are PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe or Premium according to the player's region. Essential is the normal subscription that everyone is used to and Extra and Deluxe or Premium add a plethora of new games to the player's library.
FIFA
GAMINGbible

EA Seemingly Mock People Who Like Single-Player Games, Immediately Regret It

Every person on this planet, I’d wager, has had a moment in their life that they look back on and cringe at how awkward it was. A rejection from a crush, an embarrassing slip of the tongue, tripping over on a busy street - we’ve all been there. With the modern age of social media, and people using Twitter to reveal their innermost thoughts in an unending stream of consciousness, there’s bound to be a few gaffs and goofs hidden amongst the millions and millions of messages sent every day.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FIFA 21
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X

The Nintendo Switch is starting to lose its appeal as the Steam Deck becomes more widely available, as many indie games are now playable on both the Switch and on the Steam Deck, and many others would prefer playing on the Steam Deck rather than the Switch. Still, the Nintendo Switch lives through its amazing […] The post Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for July 2022

Another month, another batch of free Xbox games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. As usual, Microsoft is coming through with some free games for players. And, sadly, as usual, the options are a bit underwhelming. Over the course of July, Xbox gamers with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription will...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skate Reveals First Look at "Early" Gameplay

At long last, Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle have today shown off the first glimpse of gameplay from the fourth entry in the Skate series, which is formally just being called Skate. While it was stressed that this footage is still from a very early version of the game, EA made clear that it's looking to include a ton of fan feedback into the project. So much so, in fact, that it's now encouraging people to sign-up to take part in future testing phases for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

New Denuvo version seeks to protect game DLCs and microtransactions

Why it matters: Regardless of how you might feel about the use of DRM (digital rights management) in video games, the industry seems to be moving even further in that direction. As free-to-play titles have flourished and multiple story DLCs per game have become the norm for AAA titles, companies like the Denuvo are building additional protections against digital piracy.
FIFA
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

4 new Sega Genesis games come to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo and Sega brought four new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of the infamous Zero Wing, a side-scrolling shoot-’em-up with a notorious English-language translation. Joining Taoplan’s heavily memed Zero Wing are:. Mega Man: The...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Need for Speed Game Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date for the next entry in EA's long-running Need for Speed racing series seems to have been revealed. At this point in time, Electronic Arts hasn't even confirmed that it will be launching a new Need for Speed game this year, but we have heard plenty of credible reports in recent months suggesting that the next entry in the series will arrive in the fall. And while we've previously not had an actual date to go off of with this game's potential release, that has now changed.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Fernando Torres signs for Liverpool

Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign Spain striker Fernando Torres from Atletico Madrid on this day in 2007.Torres cost Liverpool a fee of £26.5 million and was bought following the club’s Champions League final defeat to AC Milan by manager Rafael Benitez.He had spent 12 years with hometown club Atletico, where he became the youngest player in club history, making his debut in May 2001 at the age of 17.Internationally, Torres’ medal collection includes a World Cup and two European Championships. He made over 100 appearances for Spain and he scored the winning goal in the Euro 2008 final.At AnfieldTorres...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy