Lansing, MI

Marginal Risk of a Severe T-Storm

By Bill Steffen
WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday (Fri.) there is a Marginal (or Low) Risk of a severe t-storm southeast of a line from South Bend IN to Lansing MI. This would include Battle Creek, Jackson, Coldwater and Hillsdale. The main threat would be very isolated strong wind and hail. SPC says: “…Missouri northeastward to near Detroit,...

www.woodtv.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
natureworldnews.com

Independence Day Weather: Thunderstorms Hits Northeastern US This Weekend

The start of the Independence Day weekend in the northeastern United States may be hampered by stormy weather, but the good news for those expecting to see a fireworks display on the celebration itself is that the weather will gradually improve across the majority of the region as the long weekend develops.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys .Monsoon moisture will continue to fuel scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and will potentially impact the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Scar. On Thursday, a system moving through will aid in thunderstorm development, resulting in more widespread precipitation. The heaviest rain is expected over southeast Utah as well as the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. Therefore, another Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek from 8 AM MDT Thursday morning through 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MDT THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH 8 PM MDT THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...This evening, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. * WHAT...On Thursday, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 AM MDT Thursday morning to 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
AccuWeather

High heat to fuel thunderstorms from Plains to Northeast

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, and it could be a stormy start to the new season for millions of people across part of the central and eastern U.S. The northern Plains has been no stranger to thunderstorms as of late with multiple rounds of severe weather rumbling across the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in the cards for the first half of the week, in no small part due to the ongoing heat wave across the middle of the country. While storms are unlikely to be as widespread as some of the severe weather events earlier in the spring, a broad portion of the country may feel impacts through midweek.
