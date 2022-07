(Chicago, IL) — Illinois Representative LaShawn Ford is pushing legislation that would give voting rights to convicts in prison. The Chicago Democrat and other voting rights advocates say around 30-thousand prison inmates in the state were ineligible to vote in this week’s primary election. Current state law says anyone convicted of a crime who is serving a sentence in a federal or state prison, county jail or on work release is ineligible to vote. Ford says disqualifying prison inmates from voting is part of a broader effort to limit voter rights.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO