Iowa State

Isolated showers possible early, partly cloudy otherwise

By Kaj O'Mara
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to July! This month will start with highs into the 80s thanks to a cold front that’s moving through...

www.kcrg.com

KCCI.com

Pleasant Sunday before storm chances on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Forecast Discussion. Sunday looks fairly decent for those with outdoor activities. Expect an increase in moisture and warmer temperatures as south winds increase and a stationary front lifts back north as a warm front across Central Iowa. Highs should reach the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Forecast confidence continues to increase for the potential of a complex of storms to move across Central and Northern Iowa on Monday morning. Isolated damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall are the primary storm threats. The atmosphere will likely reload behind the morning complex as temperatures heat up and more moisture moves in from the south. There is a chance for some redevelopment across our northeast counties, but sinking air behind the morning storm complex may act to keep storms from redeveloping. We'll monitor this variable and update the forecast accordingly.
DES MOINES, IA
klin.com

Heat Advisory Midday Monday Through Tuesday Evening

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY…. Heat index values up to 108 expected are expected across portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Slight Risk for Severe Weather on Monday

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two rounds of thunderstorms are forecast for Monday. Northeast Iowa is under a slight risk for severe weather, and the rest of the state except for extreme Southwest Iowa are under a marginal risk. Forecasters say round one will move across the state in the morning. A few of the stronger storms may produce hail or damaging winds. The storms are forecast to redevelop in the afternoon, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main hazards. Pockets of heavy rain are also possible. The National Weather Service says the morning storms will determine where afternoon storms develop. Heat will also increase with heat indices over 100 on both Monday and Tuesday. Even without severe storms, lightning will pose a risk to outdoor events.
DES MOINES, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
iheart.com

Iowans' July 4th Festivities Could Be Washed Out

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowan's outdoor plans could be washed out this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting on and off showers throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Alex Krull says severe weather is not expected, but outdoor activities could be washed out. He says the best chance for rain will...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
#Independence Day
nomadlawyer.org

Iowa : “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Iowa, USA

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a variety of activities, look no further than Iowa, United States. Iowa’s active city life, combined with its mix of suburban and rural communities, is sure to leave you satisfied. You can enjoy the big-city thrill of the city or the serenity of nature in one of the many state parks. The state’s largest caves are found in the Maquoketa Caves State Park, a National Register of Historic Places site.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Has Most Patriotic Place Names Of Four States In Region

Sheldon, Iowa — As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, we’re looking at which area states have the most patriotic names. It’s a little contest that our news partner, KELO Radio decided to do. Hands down, Iowa had the most names of cities or counties...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCRG.com

Several new laws go into effect in Iowa Friday

Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in eastern Iowa. 'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on. The company says that the withdrawal is out of an abundance of caution.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa DNR SHOWS YOU Aquatic Invasive Species lurking in Big Creek | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Aquatic Invasive Species are a problem in the waterways around the state of Iowa. Kim Bogenschutz, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Coordinator/Iowa DNR, explains the various types of plants and animals that can really cause problems in our lakes and streams and how they got there in the first place. We learn about one of the greatest threats in the plant world is the curly-leaf pondweed. Kim and Lou " Go Jump in the Lake" to show you some of the native plants that exist and how to identify the AIS (Aquatic Invasive Species) that are growing amongst the "good" plants and shows us how they can take over! Kim reminds everyone it is ILLEGAL to transport any AIS and why it is so important to get watercraft, pets and any other items that may have come in contact with these species CLEAN and dry before leaving the area. Learn more at www.IowaDNR.gov/ais.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Your guide to Iowa’s new laws in 2022

Schools are no longer able to mandate vaccines, unemployment benefits last 10 fewer weeks, and Iowans can be charged with elder abuse starting Friday, July 1, as many of laws from the Iowa Legislature’s 2022 session take effect. These may be the final changes to Iowa law coming in...
IOWA STATE

