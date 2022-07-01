ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Family, pets displaced after central Austin duplex fire

By Daniel Gravois
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire said a family and their pets are without a home after their central Austin duplex burned Thursday night.

Fire crews said two parents, three kids, a dog and a lizard are safe and unharmed after the fire on Bullard Drive in the Allendale neighborhood.

AFD was called out around 9:15 p.m. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 10:15 p.m.

AFD told KXAN it did not know where the fire started. It is investigating what caused the fire.

The duplex is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Bullard Drive and Treadwell Boulevard just south of Gullett Elementary School.

