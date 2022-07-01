ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

An Atlanta controversy finds its way to Charlotte

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemonstrators gathered Thursday outside the Charlotte office of Brasfield & Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms, to protest a project more than 200 miles away, in Atlanta. The Alabama-based company has a contract with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build a controversial police training...

Comments

Dan Williams
2d ago

Too bad! COP city is NOT the issue the criminals ARE the issue!

9
IN THIS ARTICLE
