Nick Kyrgios defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four extraordinary sets to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon, as the Australian overcame a mid-match meltdown in a heated contest to seal a thrilling 6-7 (2) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (8) win. And the friction between the players did not end there, with Tsitsipas accusing Kyrgios of being “evil” and a “bully” in a fiery post-match press conference. In response, Kyrgios labelled Tsitsipas “soft” and said he did not do anything during the match to “disrespect” his opponent.It came at the end of an eventful day of upsets at SW19. World No 1...

TENNIS ・ 23 HOURS AGO