IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 center James Brown

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the all three IU assistants watching at the NBPA top-100 camp in Orlando, Indiana saw enough to offer class of 2024 big man James Brown. The Chicago product announced the offer on his social media pages on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound rising junior from St. Rita H.S....

www.thedailyhoosier.com

