IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 center James Brown

Following an offer from Rutgers basketball last week, four-star guard Elmarko Jackson has pulled in several other bigtime offers over the past few days. On Friday, Jackson was offered by Michigan, Texas and Indiana. Earlier in the week, he was offered by Kansas and LSU. Jackson is rated a four-star and is the No. 72 player in the nation according to 247Sports. He will play for South Kent School (South Kent, CT) this year. As of mid-June, the class of 2023 guard has been offered by Oklahoma, Tennessee, DePaul, Pittsburgh and Nebraska as well as an offer from Rutgers on June 22 and Virginia the next day. Jackson announced the trio of offers on Friday via his social media. Rutgers basketball does not yet have any commitments for the class of 2023. List Four-star Tayvion Galloway previews July 23 announcement But in early June, the Scarlet Knights landed a big commitment from Gavin Griffiths. A four-star power forward from Connecticut with a number of high-profile offers, Griffiths is a consensus top 50 player in the nation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO