Nashville, TN

Nashville inmate attempts to escape from jail

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018I8S_0gRrwgN100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old woman attempted to escape from the the Davidson County jail Wednesday afternoon.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported Keona Boyd was stopped by DCSO officers after failing to breach an interior fence at the facility on Harding Place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cemjc_0gRrwgN100
Keona Boyd (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

She was then taken to an area hospital as a precaution, according to DCSO.

Boyd was booked into the downtown detention center Tuesday on charges of theft of merchandise, probation violation and contraband in a penal institution.

More charges are expected following the escape attempt.

No additional information was immediately released.

Comments / 10

THEBLACKBETTY 1
2d ago

"More charges are expected following the escape attempt.". NOW, TELL ME, "WAS IT 'REALLY' WORTH 'TRYING' to ESCAPE?????' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🗣️"WOOO, CHIIILE, (SOME) OF THESE 🧐🧐 'WOMEN?' (ARE) 'AS' BAD as THE MEN!!' 🤣💯🤦🏾‍♀️""INMATES, WHY NOT JUST 'DO' your TIME, (SINCE 👉🏾YOU 'DID' the CRIME), APPARENTLY, THAT IS!!' 🤔💭🤷🏾‍♀️💯

Reply
7
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#County Jail#Dcso#Nexstar Media Inc
