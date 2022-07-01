ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Margaritaville developers donate land for parking access

By Alexandra Rangel
 2 days ago
Public parking in and around the Fort Myers Beach area has been at a premium for quite some time, and ongoing construction during the Margaritaville resort project has only tightened bottlenecks during peak times.

But the resort owners hope to ease that somewhat with the donation of a parcel of land Friday to be used for a new parking area.

TPI Hospitality says the donation to the town will be allocated for 22 public parking spaces, two of which are reserved for handicapped access, and is expected to include new beach access for visitors.

Spaces will cost $5 per hour with a two-hour time limit.

The land will be located south of the resort's footprint. Margaritaville will be six acres boasting more than 250 hotel rooms and will have an undoubtedly high impact on traffic in the area.

