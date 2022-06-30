ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant Requests Trade From Brooklyn, NBA Twitter Responds With Kyrie Irving Slander

By Robert Longfellow
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bgMk_0gRrvmha00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vQKM_0gRrvmha00

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, era of the Brooklyn Nets is [probably] officially over. On Friday (June 30) afternoon, news broke that the former has formally requested he be traded to another team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that KD had requested he be moved, per his “sources,” which more times than not pan out.

The news arrives just days after point guard Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract , but not before some posturing about whether or not he would test free agent. Many saw through the jig considering Kyrie chose between taking about $6 million versus the $36.5 million he was locking in, no matter what thought leader malarkey he tweeted about or back and forth with Stephen A. Smith.

But as for KD, who has four years left on his contract, and his next destination, Twitter is already rife with speculation and theories of where he will land. Some early chatter is Phoenix or Miami.

But what many fans are into is getting these jokes and slander off as quickly as possible. We’re here for it, peep some of the best in the gallery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
AOL Corp

Report: Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Timberwolves will send Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and a package of first-round picks to the Jazz, according to Wojnarowski. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Ringer

Did Rudy Gobert Set the Market for Kevin Durant?

Chris and Seerat begin by discussing recent news of Zion Williamson’s deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Then they touch on the Rudy Gobert trade and its potential impact on the current Kevin Durant situation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy