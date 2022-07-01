ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip the traffic! Where to find 4th of July fun in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster

If the thought of joining millions of others on the road over the 4th of July weekend has you rethinking your travel plans - AAA is predicting nearly 48 million people will be on the move over the three-day holiday - it's still possible to have a vacation-like experience closer to home. Here are some suggestions, from a newly renovated hiking trail to amusement park fun. Try out a new food truck, see fireworks displays or grab a blanket for a free outdoor concert.

Make a splash: Poughkeepsie pools are free for residents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAi15_0gRrviAg00

Celebrate the 4th: Town by town list of fireworks spectaculars

Stop to smell the flowers: Spectacular gardens open to the public

Find a new place to hike: Popular trail reopens at Fahnestock State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bR5kx_0gRrviAg00

Dine al fresco: These Hudson Valley restaurants offer outdoor dining

Listen to music: Outdoor concert series in Dutchess

Support a local farm: List of local farmers' markets in your area

Bring the kids: What's new at LegoLand in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzIsp_0gRrviAg00

Walk over water! Pedestrian pathways on Hudson River bridges

Champagne or chardonnay? Sample the vintages at a local wine bar

Support the arts: Consider this Millbrook arts competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jwEd_0gRrviAg00

Check out a new food truck: 6 options in the Hudson Valley

Craft beer, great outdoors: These Hudson Valley breweries have great outdoor spaces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SXaX_0gRrviAg00

Pick your own berries, peaches: These Hudson Valley farms are open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvqk5_0gRrviAg00

Revisit history: The covered bridges of Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan

Check out a book: These Dutchess libraries have history!

