At least six people have died and eight have been injured after a large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke and roared down a mountainside in Italy.Around 10 people were reported to be missing after the cascading ice, snow and rock slammed into hikers on a popular trail in the Dolomites on Sunday afternoon.Rescuers were searching for survivors but Trento provincial government warned it expected a “heavy toll” after the large “ice avalanche,” which came amid record temperatures.The glacier, in the Marmolada range, is the largest in the Dolomites in northeastern Italy and is used as a ski slope...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 57 MINUTES AGO