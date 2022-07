WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies and rain-free conditions. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, partly sunny with some storms developing along 95/Turnpike by late morning, then pushing west towards the lake for the afternoon. We should have no weather worries for the fireworks shows tonight.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO