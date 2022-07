The Panorama Panthers Softball and Baseball teams concluded their regular season against the Ogden Bulldogs on Thursday. The Panorama Panthers Baseball team ended their regular season with another matchup against the Ogden Bulldogs on Thursday as they were looking to even out the season series after a 12-0 loss to the Bulldogs earlier this season. The Panthers battled against the Bulldogs Thursday night in Ogden but ultimately fell by a final score of 10-2. The Panthers fell to an overall record of 7-16 this year and will now have today off before they begin their first game of the postseason tomorrow.

OGDEN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO