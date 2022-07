Otabek Yuldashev, Aurora, Co, was driving east bound on I80 near the 111 mile marker, when he hit a guardrail in a construction zone. This disabled his semi and he was unable to go any further. No injuries were reported. Damage to the semi was estimated at $20000. Damage to the guardrail was estimated at $3000. The vehicle was towed from the scene. He was also cited for Failure To Maintain Control.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO