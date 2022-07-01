ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortages, fire dangers snuff out July 4th fireworks displays

By Alex Caprariello, Devan Markham
 2 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Fourth of July fireworks are an annual tradition — but also a yearly concern, especially for states in the West facing drought conditions, which are prime for sparking wildfires . For the rest of America, inflation and the continued supply chain crisis may keep some cities dark this holiday weekend.

Given the historic heat wave and record drought across much of the U.S., fireworks could pose the biggest threat yet.

“The reality is, there is no safe way to discharge consumer fireworks,” St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.

Farmers face dry conditions, inflation amid global food crisis

Fireworks can easily set fires to their surroundings. In Los Angeles, illegal fireworks cause over $105 million in property damage every year.

But even official firework displays across America can’t get their hands on the goods.

The American Pyrotechnics Association said fireworks cost 35% more this year, with prices jacked up from the burden of overseas shipping.

“The demand is so high that it’s almost like a perfect storm,” Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, said, adding that not having enough crew to work the shows or rental trucks to transport materials have added to the crunch.

Overseas shipping, transportation in the U.S., rising insurance costs and labor shortages have led to canceled displays, along with demand for firework shows at concerts, sports stadiums and the Fourth of July holiday that largely were absent during the first two years of the pandemic, Heckman said.

China produces most of the professional-grade fireworks that shoot up into the air and produce colorful, dazzling bursts in various shapes. The shortage doesn’t lie in manufacturing, Heckman said, but in congestion at U.S. ports.

Heckman said some companies recently chartered about a dozen vessels, each carrying 200-250 containers of consumer-grade fireworks that are considered hazardous material, and shipped them to ports in Alabama and Louisiana to free up space at ports on the West Coast.

And there just aren’t enough truck drivers with hazmat licenses to bring them across the country, so cities like Phoenix, Arizona, are skipping out altogether.

Nearly 48M Americans to travel July 4th weekend as flight chaos continues

And Flagstaff, Arizona, is settling for a laser-light show instead of explosives due to the threat of wildfire.

Three large wildfires skirted the mountainous city this spring alone, prompting hundreds of people to evacuate, closing down a major highway and destroying some homes.

“The decision was made early because we wanted people to be able to make plans with their families,” said Flagstaff city spokesperson Sarah Langley.

Many local jurisdictions have banned the use of fireworks amid a punishing drought, even with an early start of the annual rainy season that already has led to flooding in the U.S. Southwest. Fireworks always are prohibited in national forests.

A popular northern San Joaquin Valley fireworks show that in pre-pandemic times brought tens of thousands of people to Lake Don Pedro, California, also was canceled because of drought concerns, including the lake’s projected low level.

“The safety of our guests and being good stewards of the land entrusted to us are our highest priorities,” the Don Pedro Recreation Agency said in a statement.

Lompoc on California’s central coast and Castle Rock in Colorado canceled their pyrotechnic displays over worries about wildfires. Still, an Independence Eve fireworks show with live music by the Colorado Symphony is planned July 3 at Denver’s Civic Center Park.

The Southgate Mall in Missoula, Montana, canceled its annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show without giving a reason.

Prices increase on ground beef, chicken, pork chops ahead of 4th of July weekend

Elsewhere in the U.S., some North Carolina towns canceled displays after a recent fireworks-related explosion killed a man on a small farm and a large cache of fireworks were destroyed in a related fire.

In Minneapolis, a fireworks display over the Mississippi won’t be held because of staff shortages and construction at a nearby park.

Fire officials in some cities worry that the cancellations of community displays could prompt some people to ramp up their use of consumer-grade fireworks.

“We are typically worried about exposure of sparks and fire to homes and dry brush,” said Phoenix Fire spokesperson Capt. Evan Gammage. “We get so many calls around this time of year.”

But there are cities that are refusing to quit the Independence Day tradition.

Despite undergoing the most destructive wildfire season in New Mexico’s modern history, both Albuquerque and Santa Fe will still host their shows under the fire department’s supervision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

