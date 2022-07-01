From discounts to insurance, here are 5 new laws going into effect July 1 in Illinois

The majority of legislation passed during the last session of the Illinois General Assembly take effect either immediately after Gov. JB Pritzker's signature or at the outset of the new year on Jan. 1. o

Drug discount protections

What's the bill? House Bill 4595

When was it signed? May 13

What does it do? Prevents pharmacies from providing less favorable payment systems for drugs covered under the federal Section 340b drug pricing program.

New regulations on manufactured home dealers

What's the bill? House Bill 4639

When was it signed? May 27, just before the end of the last legislative session.

What does it do? Allows for manufactured home dealers to be regulated in the same fashion as auto dealers, wreckers, transporters and rebuilders; limits who can work in the field to those with a license through the secretary of state's office.

Insurance for nurses

What's the bill? House Bill 4666

When was it signed? May 27, just before the end of the last legislative session.

What does it do? Requires health care facilities to have at least $1-3 million in insurance for nurses; also requires nurses to be paid all of their hourly rate and for nursing groups not to enter into non-competition agreements; increases fines for those who violate state law regarding nurses to $10,000.

Early childhood intervention

What's the bill? House Bill 4999

When was it signed? May 27, just before the end of the last legislative session.

What does it do? Requires any early childhood assessment be conducted no later than 30 days after the consent of the parents or guardians.

Social worker student loans

What's the bill? Senate Bill 662

When was it signed? August 2021

What does it do? Establishes a new program allowing school social workers to apply for grants helping them pay off federal student loans while prioritizing minority applicants.

