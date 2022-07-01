ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Maria, PA

What's orange, black, blue and white and has horns? Cathedral Prep unveils new athletic logos

By Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago

For the first time in school history, Cathedral Prep has a logo based on its nickname, the Ramblers.

As part of a rebranding campaign, Prep introduced a Rambler logo on Thursday as the Ramblers prepare to merge with Villa Maria into one athletic program this coming fall.

More: Villa Maria students will attend renovated Cathedral Prep, with expanded STEM facilities

During an unveiling ceremony at the Hagerty Family Events Center, Prep officials noted that the ram has been the mascot for Prep for more than 50 years, but there has never been an official ram logo.

Prep hired Route 1A Advertising to develop new logos as two traditional powerhouse athletic programs become one. Prep alumni Damon Kleps and Vinny DiStefano took the lead on the rebranding campaign.

More: Villa Maria's athletic program enters final stretch before merger with Cathedral Prep

Prep stated in a release that the re-imagined ram head and horns “create a strong, vibrant and memorable branding mark. The ram logo includes elements from both Prep and Villa. The ram head is in Prep orange and the eyes are Villa blue. The nose of the ram includes a silhouette of Saint Peter Cathedral.

The new ram logo is featured at midcourt of Joann Mullen Gymnasium. The rest of the gym went through changes as well. A new “CP” logo that has orange lettering with a blue outline is located on both ends of the basketball court as well as a new “Ramblers” logo in orange lettering. Both baselines have changed as well to reflect all teams playing on the court are under the Cathedral Prep banner.

More: Erie County Community College Board of Trustees approves new campus at former Villa Maria

Prep has removed the white “V” in the bleachers at the events center, but plans are to keep the blue bleachers in place as well as the blue features around the gym.

Related: End of an era: Villa Maria Academy's final class closes door on school's storied history

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: What's orange, black, blue and white and has horns? Cathedral Prep unveils new athletic logos

