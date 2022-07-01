ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Planned Parenthood commits to serve women of Iowa for all health needs

By Nick Weig
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Planned Parenthood wants everyone to know that abortion remains legal in...

cbs2iowa.com

3 News Now

Your guide to Iowa’s new laws in 2022

Schools are no longer able to mandate vaccines, unemployment benefits last 10 fewer weeks, and Iowans can be charged with elder abuse starting Friday, July 1, as many of laws from the Iowa Legislature’s 2022 session take effect. These may be the final changes to Iowa law coming in...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Both major parties apply pressure with political purity

Current fight within GOP regarding Trumpism still undecided. Thanks for clicking on this web extra. Our panel discussion ran long this week and we didn’t have enough time to bring it all to you on “4 the Record.”. We pick up the discussion with the pressure of political...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
redoakexpress.com

Norwood on the Democratic ticket for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

“I think we need a new vision for Iowa agriculture that builds on the tremendous productivity of the system we have,” said Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood, who is running for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture as a Democrat. “I’m a solutions guys. I don’t want to just point out all the problems without identifying what the strategies are,” Norwood said.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Biden to meet with state governors about abortion

Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in eastern Iowa. 'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Has Most Patriotic Place Names Of Four States In Region

Sheldon, Iowa — As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, we’re looking at which area states have the most patriotic names. It’s a little contest that our news partner, KELO Radio decided to do. Hands down, Iowa had the most names of cities or counties...
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

African American Museum of Iowa Brings National Attention to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (July 1, 2022) — The African American Museum of Iowa’s $5M capital campaign was mentioned in a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. The show’s segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” featured host Seth Meyers delivering the set up: “The African American Museum of Iowa is planning a $5M renovation” and comedian Amber Ruffin the punch line: “That’s how much it costs to pick it up and put it anywhere else.” While Meyers’s and Ruffin's quip played for laughs, the African American Museum of Iowa is indeed embarking on a $5M capital campaign — not intended to move the Museum — but to make necessary and timely renovations as the City of Cedar Rapids’ flood control system impacts the Museum’s facility, surrounding area, and operations.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
nomadlawyer.org

Iowa : “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Iowa, USA

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a variety of activities, look no further than Iowa, United States. Iowa’s active city life, combined with its mix of suburban and rural communities, is sure to leave you satisfied. You can enjoy the big-city thrill of the city or the serenity of nature in one of the many state parks. The state’s largest caves are found in the Maquoketa Caves State Park, a National Register of Historic Places site.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

New Iowa laws taking effect July 1

Many new laws will take effect on July 1, the start of the state’s new fiscal year. One hundred and fifty new laws were passed this legislative session and 120 of them went into effect on July 1. A number of those were bi-partisan bills that directly benefit or help Iowans.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa women share personal experiences with abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa — While Iowa is among the states likely to restrict abortion access following the U.S. Supreme Court decision, some women in the state shared their personal stories involving abortions. The stories demonstrated a wide variety of factors that led the women to consider an abortion and...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Iowa woman undergoes IORT surgery at MercyOne

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheree Wolf's bright hair perfectly matches her sunny disposition; an outlook she's earned after a hard journey. The Nevada woman said she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. "The cancer was the size of a grapefruit," Wolf said. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors...
doniphanherald.com

Thousands plan to rally for abortion rights at Nebraska Capitol

Supporters of abortion rights are expected to spend Independence Day at the state Capitol protesting the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The rally will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday on the north side of the Capitol. There will be speakers from the ACLU, Lincoln Women’s March, the Democratic Party...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Several new laws go into effect in Iowa Friday

Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in eastern Iowa. 'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE

