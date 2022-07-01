ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ford Pushes For Voting Rights For Convicted Inmates

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2 days ago

(Chicago, IL) — Illinois Representative LaShawn Ford is pushing legislation that would give voting rights to convicts in prison....

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

"Return Citizens Independence Day" rally demands rights for former inmates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend is a time when many celebrate freedom, but on Sunday some politicians and activists were pushing for more freedom for people who have gone to jail or prison."We know that people with criminal records tend to live a life as the second-class citizens, and we need to make sure that when people serve their time that they are able to reintegrate in society with their full rights," said Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford, speaking at a rally outside of Cook County Jail.Ford went on to say that our prison system has failed the community, and that we're wasting tax payer dollars if people leave jail worse than when they went in. A report from the Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council found that 17% of those imprisoned re-offend within a year of release. That number jumps to 43% after three years.
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Taylorville man charged with lying on FOID card application

CHICAGO (WICS) — A Taylorville man is facing charges after being accused of lying on his FOID card application. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Patrick S. Nichols, 60, knowingly entered false information on a FOID card application by not disclosing a prior felony conviction. Nichols had previously been...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Election Local#Crime#Prison#Democrat
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Sometimes voters get it wrong

I have covered elections long enough to know that anything is possible, including seeing the bad guys defeat the good guys. The toughest challenge is getting voters to vote. Turnout is always low. For those voters who do vote, it still all comes down to one principle: you can’t force...
COOK COUNTY, IL
warricknews.com

Lake County sheriff wins legal battle to ink jail contracts

HAMMOND — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has prevailed in a legal battle with the county commissioners over the sheriff's authority to independently contract for goods and services relating to the county jail. The ruling by Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele specifically clears the way for Martinez to...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Who’s the boss of politics in Illinois?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/01/2022): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin to look analyze the results of the 2022 primary election in Illinois and gauge the national ambitions of Gov. JB Pritzker. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
vandaliaradio.com

Holiday tradition: Illinoisans leave state to buy fireworks

Fireworks are a long-standing tradition around Independence Day, but Illinois continues to be one of three states that ban all or most consumer fireworks. The Illinois Pyrotechnic Act makes it illegal to buy and use fireworks other than novelty items like sparklers and smoke bombs. The possession, transportation or use of fireworks in Illinois could lead to a hefty fine or even prison time. That doesn’t stop many Illinoisans from crossing the border into other states to buy them. Sherry Cheesewright, who owns Sherry’s Fireworks in Clinton, Indiana says Illinoisans are a big part of her business.
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man painted swastikas on businesses to let Black Lives Matter supporters know ‘the neighborhood was protected’: prosecutors

A man from the Northwest Side has been charged with hate crime after allegedly spray-painting swastikas and racist prison gang symbols on two Portage Park businesses this week. Brodie Blakeslee, 57, told police he defaced the stores “to let Black Lives Matter supporters know the neighborhood was protected,” an assistant state’s attorney said during a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
biznewspost.com

Tradition or terror? Illegal fireworks spark division among neighbors

In Illinois, only 713 individuals are licensed to display fireworks, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. And, despite the annual booming Fourth of July display that lights up over Winnemac Park in Lincoln Square every year, none of them are likely there. Every Fourth of July, the city...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Bailey Under Scrutiny Over Social Issues

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey continues to face scrutiny for some of his positions on social issues… even as he appears to be taking a more moderate tone on abortion. Bailey said early in his campaign that he opposed abortion even in cases of rape or incest. But...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy