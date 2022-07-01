ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Olsen wants MCU fans to scare Marvel into bringing her back

By Anthony McGlynn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, wants to do more in the franchise. On a recent episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, she mentioned she’d like Marvel movie fans to scare the powers that be into getting her another role. When asked about...

