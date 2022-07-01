Elizabeth Olsen wants MCU fans to scare Marvel into bringing her back

This year has seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe evolve in some major ways, both on the big screen and on original series on Disney+. This has most recently included Ms. Marvel, a live-action series introducing Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and her world into live-action. With Kamala being a superfan of other superheroes, the show has had the opportunity to weave in some interesting Easter eggs and MCU ties — including one that is actually for the next Disney+ series in the pipeline, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Episode 4 of Ms. Marvel briefly shows the members of the Clan Destine after they were apprehended by the Department of Damage Control, after their very public superhero fight with Kamala at her brother's wedding. Before the Clan Destine escape their containment and track down Kamala in Pakistan, it is established that they are being held at the D.O.D.C. SuperMax Prison — a building already teased to appear in She-Hulk, seemingly as the home of the incarcerated Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth).

