Why Kohl's Shares Are Plunging Today

June didn’t work out to be a great month for EUR/USD. At the time of writing, the single currency looked on course to end the month down by 2.62% against the US dollar. May’s gains in hindsight look more like a cadaveric spasm than a serious promise of retracement or reversal of EUR/USD’s monumental fall this year. Twice in June, the pair has lunged uncomfortably close to the 1.0354 region, that once broken, would inevitably open the gates to parity. They follow two outright tests in May, preceded by similar tests in December 2016 and January 2017.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO