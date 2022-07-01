Lake Welch beach closed

HARRIMAN – If you were planning to picnic or go swimming at Lake Welch Beach and Picnic Grounds in Harriman State Park this holiday weekend, you will have to find an alternative spot. The state has closed the...
Lake Tiorati, Harriman State Park: Surrounded by meadows and rolling, wooded hills. Lifeguards are on duty. ● Activities: Swimming, hiking, fishing, picnicking, and boating. Permits are needed for all boating activities, including kayaking and paddleboarding. ● Info: Until Aug. 21, swimming is open from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on...
Those of us that have been around the Hudson Valley for a while, especially the Ulster County area, remember the Little Bear Restaurant in Woodstock. I remember going to the Little Bear for the first time in the 1980s. My friend Keith took me there and made me try the cold sesame noodles. They were delicious, as was the rest of the meal.
For the most part, the month of June has been slightly below normal when it came to temperatures in the Hudson Valley. Some early mornings even saw the mercury dip down to around 50 degrees (with some areas in the Catskills experiencing the upper 40s). That will change this weekend, as summer will finally make its arrival. Forecasters say we could have highs up in the 90s as we enter the long weekend.
The floating annual concert Rock the Boat will now be held on Sunday, July 3rd from 2pm – 7pm. In Rye’s Milton Harbor, the concert features local bands The M62s, Cam Shaw, Urban Coyotes, Summerfeet and special guests Stand Back. Attendees arrive by boat, kayak, paddleboards and any other aquatic method.
It's officially summer in the Hudson Valley. From drive-in theaters to summer concert series, fairs, and festivals to attend, Hudson Valley residents are excited for what's to come. A popular event has returned to Orange County, NY. The Great American Weekend is making its return. The Goshen Chamber of Commerce...
KINGSTON – Ulster County has received just under $4 million from the state to convert 2.5 miles of the Ulster & Delaware Railroad corridor to a multi-use trail with pedestrian bridges. The funding will be used to promote environmentally friendly modes of travel on the corridor from Highmount to...
PORT JERVIS – In an effort to attract more visitors to Port Jervis, the city is going to highlight what it has to offer with new signs. Mayor Kelly Decker said the plan is to direct tourists to the city’s attractions. “One of the things we are actively...
In Warren County, White Lake Natural Resource Area offers miles of hiking trails on hundreds of acres with a beautiful lake. Within this majestic area lies the large ruins of what was an ice plant/marl factory in the 1800s. The name “White Lake” was a derivative of the name White...
Not only is the Hudson Valley home to some magnificent mansions, but the people who have owned them are pretty impressive as well. From Derek Jeter's lakeside castle to Eleanor Roosevelt's summer home, real estate listings in our area can look like a who's-who from a celebrity rolodex. The new $25 million listing in Rhinebeck is no different.
A 26-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed in an accident that shut down Route 9. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at or about 04:55 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. The collision happened in the center turning lane which is a single lane dividing north and southbound traffic, officials say.
Playland in Rye, New York has been a go-to amusement park for NYC families since 1928. Now operating under new ownership, the picturesque 280-acre park has preserved its rich early 20th century history and charm while serving up modern-day attractions and amenities. From exhilarating new rides great for teens and tweens to fun kiddie rides and new amenities like fancy family-friendly restrooms, it was time to revisit the renovated and restored Westchester gem.
Summer is here and that means lots of partying and barbecues, and going out for easy meals like pizza. One Ulster County town is going to be missing their favorite pizza this summer, but that’s not even the part that has residents and pizza fans concerned. They’re far more concerned about why their favorite pizza won’t be available this summer.
I saw one of the most disturbing things today while getting gas on my way home. I doubt he'll ever read this as he is a little preoccupied but I hope this guy turns his life around before it is too late. The opioid crisis in New York State is...
Exciting news for Westchester residents! The County just announced that beach and pool fees will be waived for the season in response to inflation costs. Starting on Tuesday, July 5, the fee waiver applies to Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle (only waived Monday through Thursday), Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson (only on the weekends), and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon, which is currently free. This also applies to the County’s pools such as Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers.
Do you find yourself not being able to drive yourself to the places that you used to? How do you navigate getting around? Are in a position where you can no longer drive because either it's the time to stop driving or because the doctor has told you that you shouldn't? Are you on too many medications that it just isn't safe to drive?
It's a great place to get cool and interesting gifts for someone. There are so many cute little shops here in the Hudson Valley and you can pretty much find anything you need around here. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a post about a new store that opened up in Ulster County and it looks pretty interesting and very different. It's not your average store, but it's definitely one to add to your shopping list.
The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
A popular Poughkeepsie area bagel shop has permanently closed, with no explanation. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but it's always sad to see one unexpectedly close. Back in April, we reported about Bagel World in Kingston,...
Drumroll, please! We proudly present our latest and greatest winners just in time for you to include a few (or a lot!) in your upcoming plans. Read on for restaurants, bars, galleries, concert venues, shops, and so much more. Our annual Best of Hudson Valley issue is here! Each year,...
If you think all fireworks celebrations are pretty much the same, you should prepare yourself for what's going to be happening in Goshen on the Fourth of July. Fireworks have come a long way since I was a kid. I remember going down to the town park, waiting until it got dark, and watching the explosions overhead. As each rocket went off we'd be showered with pieces of ash as we waited for what seemed like forever for the next one to go off. The fireworks didn't have any shapes or patterns and didn't sync up with any music. It was literally some guy lighting them with a match and running away.
