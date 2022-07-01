ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Analysis: Bitcoin (BTC) Registers Worst Quarterly Performance Since 2011

By Simran Alphonso
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJB6Y_0gRrqBPs00

Bitcoin BTC/USD marks its worst quarter in a decade with a 56.2% slump — breaking its last record of 49% loss in Q1 2021 when it fell from its ATH $19,750 to around the $4,000.

At the start of the quarter ended June, BTC was trading around $45,000, 35% down from its all-time high of $69,000, before hitting its 18-month low at $17,100 on June 19. The last time Bitcoin had such a massive plunge was in November 2011 when it dropped 85% from $15 to $5.

Source: col_jung

Bitcoin also continues to trade below its 200-week moving average of $22,500. It has only traded below this indicator once in history, during the COVID-19-induced crash in 2020.

Analytics on Glassnode indicate BTC's realized cap has reached an 8-month low of $426 billion as of July 1. Addresses holding $1 million+ Bitcoin have fallen to 26,300, from an all-time high of 108,886 on Nov. 21. The fall from 2021 high to 2022 lows is deep.

In 2021, Bitcoin miners earned $580 MWh (megawatt per hour) of the energy S19 rigs consumed; this number is down by almost 80% at $126 MWh earnings.

Despite the crypto winter, the big players are stacking up on Bitcoin.

The number of addresses holding 10+ bitcoins just reached a 6-month high of 148,464 wallets. As per data on CryptoQuant, long-term holders' movement in the last seven days is lower than the one-year average, indicating a stronger motive to hold coins.

On July 1, El Salvador announced it purchased more than 80 bitcoins at an average of $19,000 while asset management company Microstrategy bought $10 million worth of BTCs on June 29.

At the time of press, Bitcoin and Ether are traded at $19,450 and $1063 respectively — the top coins are down by about 6% each in 7 days.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EUR/USD Barely Clinging Above 1.04

June didn’t work out to be a great month for EUR/USD. At the time of writing, the single currency looked on course to end the month down by 2.62% against the US dollar. May’s gains in hindsight look more like a cadaveric spasm than a serious promise of retracement or reversal of EUR/USD’s monumental fall this year. Twice in June, the pair has lunged uncomfortably close to the 1.0354 region, that once broken, would inevitably open the gates to parity. They follow two outright tests in May, preceded by similar tests in December 2016 and January 2017.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.8499999999999999 cents per share. On Wednesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.8499999999999999 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin might be on another precipice. A technical analyst says another crash could be coming for the world's biggest crypto.

Happy Friday readers. Phil Rosen here — boy am I glad to see you today. As a final send-off before the long weekend, I wanted to share some more chipper news…. But in a bear market that's harder to come by. So instead, I'll be explaining the crypto downturn, and why a top analyst says bitcoin still has plenty of room to fall (even though it just sagged below $19,000 yesterday).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Moving Average#Web3 Investment#Cryptoquant
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Stalls Below $20K, Tezos Soars 7% (Weekend Watch)

Tezos and Atom are among the few substantial price gainers on a 24-hour scale. Bitcoin stands still below $20,000. Following the recent enhanced volatility, bitcoin has actually calmed and remains well below the coveted $20,000 line. Most alternative coins are also quite stagnant on a 24-hour scale, except for ATOM and XTZ, which are well in the green.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

What determines the Bitcoin price?

Market forces called supply and demand influence Bitcoin's price. The price typically decreases when there are more sellers or vice-versa. Bitcoin (BTC) is a digital coin, which is not issued by any government or legal body, in contrast to fiat currencies like the dollar, pound, euro and yen. To create, store and move BTC, a dispersed network of users and cryptographic protocols are required.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
coingeek.com

Grayscale launches lawsuit against SEC following spot BTC ETF rejection

Grayscale Investments, the manager of the world’s largest BTC fund—the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), has filed a lawsuit to challenge the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) rejection of its spot BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) application. In a press release announcing the initiation of the lawsuit, the asset...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Richest Bitcoin Whale Now On Massive Accumulation Spree

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the richest Bitcoin BTC/USD wallet, bought 4,816 BTC over the past month, spending over $102 million. Earlier in June, the wallet held 127,873 BTC. During the entire month, the wallet carried many Bitcoin procurements in different amounts and only one withdrawal to bring the total to 132,189 worth $2.53 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Coinbase, Apple, Tesla And The Crypto Everyone Is Watching

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. Even though the markets closed higher on Friday, all three major indexes lost ground this week. The S&P 500 was down by 2.2%, while the Dow Industrials dropped by 1.3% and the Nasdaq lost 4.1% during the week. This marks the fourth week of declines in the past five weeks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 319 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. CTO Realty Growth CTO's stock dropped...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Number of Bitcoin ($BTC) Millionaires Drops 76% Amid Crypto Bear Market

Over 80,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) millionaires holdings their coins on the cryptocurrency’s blockchain have lost their millionaire status over the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market that saw the total capitalization of the space drop below $1 trillion for the first time since early 2021. According to data from BitInfoCharts, in November...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $97M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $97,458,061 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy