Mondelez's Enjoy Life Recalls Select Bakery Products - Read Why

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 2 days ago
  • Mondelez International Inc MDLZ owned Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of a select list of baked snacks products.
  • The recall is a precautionary move due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces in the products.
  • The company became aware of this issue due to internal quality assurance surveillance.
  • The recall is limited to specific best-by dates sold in retail stores and online in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Price Action: MDLZ shares closed higher by 0.06% at $62.09 on Thursday.

