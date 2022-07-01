Letter to the editor: What the real science world says about climate models

A new publication and interactive map summarize the current state of knowledge on the risks posed by permafrost soils—and call for decisive action. How is climate change affecting the permanently frozen soils of the Arctic? What will the consequences be for the global climate, human beings, and ecosystems? And what can be done to stop it? In the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, a team of experts led by Benjamin Abbott from Brigham Young University, U.S. and Jens Strauss from the Alfred Wegener Institute in Potsdam summarize the current state of knowledge on these questions. In addition, an AWI group led by Moritz Langer has now created an interactive map of the past and future of permafrost. Both publications arrive at the same conclusion: to put a stop to the dangerous trends in these regions, greenhouse-gas emissions will have to be dramatically reduced in the next several years.

