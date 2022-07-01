Man stabbed in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a man was stabbed several times in downtown Tulsa Thursday night.

According to police, the man was stabbed around 11 p.m. at the Parkewood Apartments near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue.

The man was taken to a local hospital where they found a wound caused major internal damage. He was taken into surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Police said a possible suspect has been identified and is being questioned by detectives.

