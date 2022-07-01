ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma's energy secretary supports Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA power

By Ben Felder, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UukuZ_0gRrpvc900

Oklahoma's top energy official praised a Supreme Court ruling that limits the regulatory power of the Environmental Protection Agency, calling the agency's effort to force electric providers away from coal "a virtuous goal with improper means.”

"The idea or the goal of limiting emissions and harmful byproducts should be what we do every day," said Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Kenneth Wagner, who previously served as a senior adviser to the administrator for regional and state affairs within the EPA under the Trump administration.

"I think regulatory action is necessary and important, but you have to follow the laws and make reasonable interpretations."

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to dictate how electric providers go about meeting federal emission standards, which severely limits the Biden administration's ability to mitigate climate change without congressional action.

While West Virginia led the legal challenge, Oklahoma was one of 17 states that joined the litigation.

Wagner said the ruling would have minimal impact on the state, and that Oklahoma was already diversifying its energy production.

Coal-powered electricity in Oklahoma has significantly declined over the last decade with 2020's production level one-sixth of what it was in 2010, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Coal production has declined nationwide as coal-fired plants have become more expensive, although last year saw an uptick as natural gas prices rose.

Environmental organizations criticized the ruling as a blow to fighting global climate change. The Sierra Club said the Supreme Court's ruling "has effectively eliminated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s most effective tool for reducing climate pollution from existing fossil fuel burning power plants."

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the dissenters in the EPA case, called it "frightening" to see the court inject itself into setting climate policy, especially as a time when scientists believe the world is running out of time to reverse the effects of climate change.

"We are already perilously close to tipping points that could lead to cascading and irreversible climate impacts," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres wrote in April with the release of a climate report that called for immediate action.

But Oklahoma's elected officials largely praised the court's conservative bloc for limiting the federal government's power.

“In our country, the federal government has limited powers, and federal agencies are not entitled to invent radical powers out of thin air, like the EPA did here," Attorney General John O'Connor said in a Thursday statement.

While the Biden administration believes a federal approach is necessary to lower the nation's emission levels, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin said states should be left alone on matters of energy production.

"Oklahoma energy should have its own authority to make decisions based on what is best for Oklahoma," said Mullin in a statement celebrating the court's ruling.

Comments / 3

Kendall martin
2d ago

I believe that we have indeed reached a reasonable point of responsibility now that can be put in place with out over doing it . We can agree on that going all out is not the best policy. We must understand that it We go all electric just think 🤔 about what that would do to the power grid? We already having a very serious issues with power outage now. Just think 🤔 about if you have an electric car and no electric power to charge it? I say that could possibly be a very serious issues 🤔

Reply
4
Related
marketplace.org

The Supreme Court’s EPA ruling has big implications

In a major climate change case, the Supreme Court on Thursday restricted the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The ruling hinders the Biden administration’s ability to combat climate change, to be sure, but it also could send shock waves to other...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
António Guterres
Person
Markwayne Mullin
The Independent

10-year-old forced to travel for abortion after being denied in Ohio sparks widespread outrage

A shocking case of child abuse is underscoring just how restrictive abortion laws in Republican states have become since the demise of Roe v Wade at the hands of the US Supreme Court in June.Hours after the high court decision, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, a point at which many don’t yet know they’re pregnant.The new law meant that a 10-year-old who had been raped and was six weeks and three days pregant couldn’t get an abortion in the state, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.Instead, the girl had to travel to...
OHIO STATE
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Energy#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Energy And Environment#The Supreme Court
Axios

Supreme Court reins in Biden's power on climate change

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed major constraints on the breadth of EPA's authority to limit carbon emissions from power plants. Why it matters: The 6-3 ruling in West Virginia v. EPA will likely make it harder for the Biden administration to meet its climate targets — and may tie the hands of future administrations that want to take aggressive action on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Denver

Colorado may be buffered from Supreme Court's EPA decision

In this day and age of climate change, a major blow has been struck against the U.S. agency whose very name says its job is to protect the environment. The US Supreme Court ruled that the EPA cannot issue regulations without clear congressional authorization for them.The Supreme Court has taken away the EPA's ability to regulate existing power plant carbon emissionsEnvironmental groups like Wild Earth Guardians are highly critical of the decision.  Jeremy Nichols, the climate and energy program director for the group told CBS4, "We are incredibly disappointed and frankly frightened by the Supreme Court's ruling today."In Colorado, coal...
COLORADO STATE
Fortune

Supreme Court’s next major ruling could severely limit the power of the EPA

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The shock waves from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday are spreading across the country, but at least one more major opinion is still looming. And while it may not affect personal liberties as much as earlier rulings this term, it still could have a dramatic impact on people’s lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Autoweek.com

Supreme Court Starts Gutting EPA; Could Your Car’s Emissions Be Next?

Supreme Court says, essentially, that the EPA can't regulate pollution. Earlier the same week, EPA put a guy in jail for a year for selling emissions defeat devices. Maybe he should appeal to the Supreme Court. Does this mean EPA will eventually eliminate auto emissions?. It’s conceivable—who knows?—that your car...
HENDERSON, NC
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy