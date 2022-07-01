ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Rutgers football team, the 5th game of the Ohio State football schedule in 2022

By Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
When Ohio State plays Rutgers in its Homecoming game on Oct. 1, it marks another meeting with a former defensive coordinator who is hoping to continue improving the team he coached before his time at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes face Rutgers in Week 5 of the college football season inside Ohio Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano went 68-67 in his first stint as the Scarlet Knights head coach between 2001-2011.

Ohio State football:Michigan copies Ohio State football after beating OSU for the first time in 10 years

Ohio State football:Ohio State football program gets perfect score in NCAA Academic Progress Rate

Ohio State football:Ryan Day estimates $13 million needed in NIL money to maintain Ohio State football roster

Schiano left Rutgers for a NFL head coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was fired and one of Schiano's stops included a stint as defensive coordinator at Ohio State before being re-hired as head coach at Rutgers.

Schiano went 3-6 in 2020 and 5-8 in 2021 before losing 38-10 to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl.

Rutgers has 11 returning starters in 2022, six on offense and five on defense.

Here's what we know about the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers all-time record

Ohio State leads the all-time series with the team from Piscataway, New Jersey. The Buckeyes are 8-0 all-time and haven't lost to the Scarlet Knights.

The Buckeyes defeated Rutgers on the road last season, 52-13.

What is the Rutgers football 2022 schedule look like?

Here is who Rutgers plays this season.

  • Sept. 3: at Boston College
  • Sept. 10: Wagner
  • Sept. 17: at Temple
  • Sept. 24: Iowa
  • Oct. 1: at Ohio State
  • Oct. 7: Nebraska
  • Oct. 22: Indiana
  • Oct. 29: at Minnesota
  • Nov. 5: Michigan
  • Nov. 12: at Michigan State
  • Nov. 19: Penn State
  • Nov. 26: at Maryland

Who are the best NFL 2023 Draft prospects on Rutgers?

Safeties Avery Young and Christian Izien were listed as top potential 2023 NFL Draft picks, according to Pro Football Network.

Young has started 42 games at safety for Rutgers.

Prior to the 2021 season, Young had accrued 30 starts at cornerback from 2018 to 2020. Then he made the switch to safety and started all 12 games alongside Izien. Young has been a staple for the Rutgers secondary since he stepped foot on campus, and that isn’t changing in 2022. He has good size and physicality but also flashes exceptional ball skills at the catch point. That, combined with his versatility in the secondary, should make him a worthy 2023 NFL Draft prospect down the stretch.

Izen has been described as the glue of the Rutgers secondary.

Alongside Young, Christian Izien has been the glue of the Rutgers secondary for three seasons. Through that stretch, Izien has racked up 212 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. He’s shown he can make plays on the ball. But particularly in 2021, he displayed increased comfort roaming into the box and securing tackles downhill. With a strong frame, good athleticism, and solid instincts, Izien could command 2023 NFL Draft interest as a versatile defensive back.

Ohio State has three players in ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's top 25, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Ohio State football schedule 2022

  • Week 1:Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, in Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 2: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10, in Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 3: Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio
  • Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.
  • Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.
  • Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.
  • Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.
  • Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

