Why the Blue Jackets should consider drafting Brad Lambert, a polarizing prospect

There may not be a more polarizing prospect in this draft class than Brad Lambert.

There was a time when Lambert was thought of as a player who could potentially unseat Shane Wright as the No. 1 prospect in the class, but his stock has fallen over the last two seasons. Those who rank the Finnish forward highly point to his elite skating ability and high-end skill with the puck, while his detractors have concerns about his regressing production, his effort level and his penchant for playing on the perimeter of the ice.

Lambert comes from a deep hockey background; his father Ross played professionally in Europe and has worked as a skills coach, his uncle Lane was recently named the head coach of the Islanders, his uncle Dale coaches a U18 AAA team in Saskatoon and his cousin Jimmy played four seasons at Michigan before signing an AHL contract with the Bridgeport Islanders.

As the Blue Jackets prepare to make their selections at No. 6 and No. 12 overall on July 7, here's what to know about Lambert, who ranks 10th on NHL Central Scouting's list of European skaters:

Position: Center/wing

Height, weight: 6-0.5, 183

Shoots: Right

Birthdate: Dec. 19, 2003

Hometown: Lahti, Finland/Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN

Team (League): JYP and Lahti (Liiga)

2021-22 point totals: Two goals and four assists in 26 games with JYP; Two goals and two assists in 24 games with Lahti

Blue Jackets draft:Why the Blue Jackets should consider drafting Conor Geekie, a big center with puck skill

Blue Jackets draft:Why the Blue Jackets should consider drafting Rutger McGroarty, a skilled power forward

Blue Jackets draft:Why the Blue Jackets should consider drafting Ivan Miroshnichenko, a wildcard prospect

What are Brad Lambert's strengths?

Lambert may well be the best skater outside the NHL right now. His skating is that good.

Skating experts often differentiate between a skater who's quick and one who's fast, and Lambert is both. He has the edge control, agility and mobility to change directions quickly and move well laterally while also using his near-perfect technique and mechanics to be fast in a straight line. And he blends that skating ability with incredible puck skill — skill that he's able to access even at speed, as his hands keep up with his feet seemingly effortlessly.

The speed and skill package is one that NHL teams are always looking for in the draft, and Lambert's toolkit is one of the strongest in this draft. Particularly against his peers, like when he put up five points in two games at the short-lived World Junior Championships in December, Lambert can be a dominant presence and exert his will over the game.

What are Brad Lambert's weaknesses?

Scouts have major concerns about Lambert's consistency. He's often criticized for taking nights off and being lackadaisical away from the puck, though Lambert has pushed back against those assertions in recent weeks.

When asked by The Athletic at the combine to respond to one of his scouting reports, Lambert took issue with a line about him "taking too many nights off."

"I know personally that every time I go out there, I give it everything I’ve got," Lambert said. "Some games are obviously better than others, but every time I go on the ice, I give a full effort. ... I think how competitive I am, how hard I work, I don’t take any nights off."

Playing on two low-scoring teams in both JYP and Lahti didn't help, but the tape reflects a player that often put for an inconsistent effort, particularly in defensive zone coverage.

Lambert also has a tendency to hang onto the puck too long while skating circles around the zone, which he can get away with because of his strong skating ability, but it rarely results in him making a play. This is where the criticism that he plays too much on the perimeter comes of the ice comes in, and he sometimes holds the puck looking for the perfect, dangerous pass instead of making a simpler play.

And while some of Lambert's lack of production can be explained by a shooting percentage so low some of it must be bad luck — he scored four goals on 132 shots this year — 10 points in 49 games is alarmingly low production for a top prospect, even one playing against men.

A team looking to draft Lambert would be betting on his elite skillset carrying him to success in the NHL, knowing that there's plenty of work to be done in his game.

Blue Jackets draft:Why the Blue Jackets should consider drafting Marco Kasper, a relentless power forward

Blue Jackets draft:Why the Blue Jackets should consider drafting unique defenseman Denton Mateychuk

Blue Jackets draft:Why the Blue Jackets should consider drafting Joakim Kemell, a speedy Finnish finisher

How would Brad Lambert fit in the Blue Jackets' system?

Lambert is somewhat reminiscent of Kent Johnson with his crafty, skilled style, though Lambert is a much better skater — which is saying something, because Johnson is a very good skater in his own right. Both players face questions about whether they'll play center or wing in the NHL down the line.

Some of Lambert's difficulty in Liiga came from a lack of chemistry with his linemates, and while he's not blameless in that, nor is it the only reason he struggled, it makes the prospect of pairing Lambert with a similarly-skilled player in Johnson highly intriguing. When Lambert has linemates who can keep up with him and his creativity, he can be electric.

From a prospect pool perspective, adding a player with the skill upside of a top-five pick is always beneficial, regardless of the strength of the pool. Lambert would instantly become one of the best skaters the Blue Jackets have and one of the most skilled as well. If he reaches his ceiling, he projects as a top-six forward with significant offensive impact, and a team can never have too many of those.

Will Brad Lambert be available for the Blue Jackets?

The short answer: Lambert will almost certainly be available at No. 12.

The longer answer: Lambert is a classic example of a high-risk, high-reward selection that could make sense for a team with multiple first-round picks. In this year's draft, seven teams have multiple first-round picks: Anaheim (10, 22), Arizona (3, 27, 32), Buffalo (9, 16, 28), Columbus (6, 12), Minnesota (19, 24), Montreal (1, 26) and Winnipeg (14, 30).

The Jackets have the highest second pick of the teams with multiple selections, which essentially means they're the first team that could take a swing on Lambert with its second pick. It's possible that Lambert could go higher than No. 12, because anything is possible on draft night, but given the risk inherent in selecting him, it's highly unlikely.

The Athletic's Corey Pronman suggested Thursday that Lambert may not be selected until the mid- to late-20s, which seems too low for a player with his upside, but teams may lean more conservative and risk-averse on draft da.

How long until Brad Lambert is ready for the NHL?

Lambert is a work in progress at this point. After two disappointing years in Liiga, with a total of 25 points in 98 games, perhaps a change of scenery would breathe new life into his development. The rare draft prospect that's essentially a free agent, Lambert has options to get that fresh scenery.

He isn't under contract anywhere for next season, so he could return to Liiga with a new contract to Lahti or another team in the league. He also could move to the CHL and play for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL, which acquired Lambert's rights from the Saskatoon Blades on Thursday. Lambert previously considered playing for the Blades in the 2021-22 season but decided to stay in Finland, believing the two-way focus of the Liiga was more important for his development.

Lambert could also play at the pro level in North America in the AHL. A shift to the smaller ice in North America, whether in juniors or the AHL, could prove beneficial, though Lambert said at the combine he's keeping his options open.

"It’s going to depend on the draft, what team drafts me, so I want to do what they think is best for my development," Lambert said. "I’m open to anything."

Wherever he ends up playing in the fall, Lambert is likely at least a year or two away from being ready to be a full-time NHL player.

Get more Columbus Blue Jackets news by listening to our podcasts

@baileyajohnson_