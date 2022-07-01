ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus' No. 1 wing man: Austin Yochus documents his favorite wing restaurants, specials

By David Kwiatkowski, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doXh9_0gRrpbCr00

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Austin Yochus took advantage of the time in quarantine to document one of his biggest interests in the city of Columbus.

Chicken wings.

Yochus created a comprehensive spreadsheet of not only all the chicken wings in Columbus, but also when and where wing specials around the city take place. The idea came to Yochus as a tool he and his friends could use to find new wing places in the city.

Restaurant review: Shrimp Lips boasts delicious fried seafood and chicken, tasty sides

For years, Yochus and his friends would go to the same places for pizza and wings. Then, when COVID hit, he started thinking about the impact on small businesses.

“I realized Columbus is a food mecca,” Yochus, 26, said. “There is an unlimited supply of restaurants here and there's a lot of smaller local mom-and-pop shops that have amazing food that were really being impacted by the pandemic at the time. A lot of places had to close down or were doing carryout only. My friends and I wanted to support some of these businesses, and at the same time, we were trying to find the best wings in Columbus.”

Documenting Columbus' best chicken wing restaurants

He originally started the spreadsheet on the notes app on his phone. He received tips of new wing places through the Facebook group Chicken Wing Connoisseurs of Columbus, for which he serves as one of the admins.

Members are there to “spread the love of all the best places to go to get wings!”

Yochus noticed that people would ask what the daily wing specials were on a specific weekday or over the weekend. People would comment back and forth, responding to one another’s queries, and Yochus would add the restaurants to his list and research them.

Then, a lightbulb went off.

Rudy's:Behind the Menu: Rudy's restaurant-quality food makes it more than your average sports bar

“What if I just put this all into a spreadsheet?” Yochus said. “It'll be really easy. I can break it down by the day, the location, or what the special is, if there's any recommendations for sauces or anything like that.”

He first put the spreadsheet together in January 2021, and he posted it on his personal Facebook page, in the Chicken Wing Connoisseurs of Columbus, and in another Facebook group called the Pizza Connoisseurs of Columbus.'

Yochus' Columbus chicken wing restaurants, specials spreadsheet updated for 2022

However, he soon ran into some issues. The supply chain crisis affected a lot of industries, particularly in food.

“The price of chicken wings really rose, like (it) doubled or tripled, so a lot of places got rid of their specials,” Yochus said. “My spreadsheet essentially was now out of date. I had all these specials from a year and a half ago.”

Dining:Dave's Hot Chicken to complete Westar Neighborhood Retail Center

People began asking him if his spreadsheet had been updated, so he rose to meet the demand. He went through Facebook comments and restaurant websites to update his spreadsheet for 2022.

“It actually took me several hours throughout the week to go through and find out which places still had specials, or if their special was still the same, if they changed the price, if they changed the day.”

'... It's pretty cool to go around and try the different places'

Despite his Columbus chicken wing journey taking off, Yochus still has not been to all of the wing places in Columbus. He likes to save the spreadsheet and use it for times he is with his friends.

Two years ago, during the first half of the pandemic, Yochus lost 50 pounds and he would only allow himself one "cheat" meal a week.

Care to make a guess as to what it was?

“Over the last two years, randomly, if my friends and I were like ‘Oh, let's get wings.’ I would check out the wing sheet and try to find a place that we haven't tried yet.”

Restaurant review:Aracri Pizzeria sticks with familiar but flavorful fare of predecessor

His favorite sauce is either classic barbecue or Carolina Gold.

“What's cool about this is like trying these different places, they have different styles of wings,” Yochus said. “They have different processes of making them, different sauces so it's pretty cool to go around and try the different places and then compare and contrast them and rank them to yourself.”

To see the spreadsheet, visit https://bit.ly/3Rd9kQ7.

David Kwiatkowski is a features intern for The Columbus Dispatch. You can reach him on Twitter @kwiatkdm or his email dkwiatkowski@gannett.com.

Austin Yochus' top 5 favorite wing stops

In no particular order:

• The Galloway Tavern, 1954 Galloway Road, Galloway

• Grandview Cafe, 1455 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview Heights

• Pastimes Pub at Crosswoods, 121 E. Campus View Blvd.

• Roadhouse Wings & Grille, 2177 Hilliard Rome Road, Hilliard

• Club 185, 185 E. Livingston Ave.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Watershed Distillery shares tasty smoked ribs recipe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX — It's the Fourth of July weekend and that means picnics and barbeques. Watershed Distillery stopped by Good Day Columbus to share a tasty recipe for their smoked ribs. For the summertime the restaurants also released a special released Strawberry Gin. To check out Watershed Distillery's...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio businessman pairs wine and cheese to honor his Swiss heritage

DOVER, Ohio — Selling cheese is just one way that Chad Schindler is following in his dad’s footsteps. “The cheese factory here started out as a farmer's co-op in 1933," he said. "It was bought by my family in 1977, and originally we were a Swiss cheese factory."
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Picnic with the Pops celebrates July 4th

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sea of red, white, and blue filled the Columbus Commons for this week’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the Columbus Symphony. For its annual Patriotic Pops concert, the orchestra played all-American favorites including “God Bless America” to the Armed Forces salute; the set included theme songs to great American movies. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boom go food vendors at Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Civic Center Drive along the Scioto River has filled aromas that go beyond grandma’s Thanksgiving dinner. Tucked away among the food tents is Boom Central. That’s where you’ll find all of the NBC4 employees working diligently to get ready for the ultimate in fireworks displays Red, White & BOOM! Fifty feet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Grandview Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Hilliard, OH
columbusunderground.com

ResortPass Lets You Book a Rooftop Pool Day Downtown

Looking for a place to chill with a great view of the city? With ResortPass, you can book yourself (and a friend or two) a daycation at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, without having to book a room. When you book your daypass, you’ll be able to enjoy the rooftop...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

John Glenn International dealing with few issues Sunday of July 4 weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Traveling during the holiday weekend can be tough on travelers for many different reasons. On Friday nearly eight thousand flights were delayed around the country. However, traveling seemed more "normal" on Sunday. Lori Simmons was traveling black to Oklahoma Sunday morning and was shocked at...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus business unveils plans for African American History Museum

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For more than 30 years, Todd Wilson has run his family's century-old business. It began as the residential moving company Jacobs Moving in 1921 and has evolved to Accelerated Laboratory Logistics, specializing in commercial moving for medical companies, with five locations across the country. In the...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Wings#Pub#Barbecue#Food Drink#Shrimp Lips#Chicken Wing Connoisseurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
columbusunderground.com

Long-Running Grandview Bar Closes

Marshall’s in Grandview has closed its doors. A social media post announced that the long-running bar and restaurant had closed up shop at 1105 W. First Ave., effective immediately. After 37 years, Owners Matt and Shannon Marshall will retire from the bar business and turn their focus to their...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Bob Evans Farms Host “Military Family Free Days” to Honor Military Families

POWELL, OH – In honor of those serving our country, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Bob Evans Farms will host a “Military Family Free Days” promotion from July 2 – July 10, 2022. During this week, military personnel, both past and present, and their immediate family can enjoy free admission to the Zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus car service shows customer appreciation with free tanks of gas

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Going to the pump has become one of the most expensive things on Molly Meek’s to-do list. Forty to fifty dollars used to fill Molly Meek’s gas tank, but now that barely gets her to half a tank. In June of 2020, a gallon of gas averaged $2.27, according to AAA. That price jumped a little less than a dollar in 2021, averaging $3.15. In June, gas reached over $5.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will the mail be delivered on July 4th?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Will the mail run on July 4th? The short answer is no. Like all federally recognized holidays, regular mail from the U.S. Postal Service will not run on the day honoring America’s independence. This year, July 4th falls on a Monday. Regular mail services will resume Tuesday, July 5. Post offices […]
COLUMBUS, OH
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio. Cruisin classics auto sales located in central ohio in the city of columbus at 3575 fisher rd. Favorite this post jan 21 kawasaki z1 900 kz kz1000 kz900 h2 750 h1 500 website:. We also sell classic cars from a ford model a to...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old Tasmanian devil

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named "Sprout." Sprout died Monday, according to the zoo, after showing a sudden increased respiratory rate, abdominal contractions and weakness. The health team at the zoo sedated Sprout for an exam and he never regained consciousness.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Humane Society of Delaware County is in crisis mode

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many local dog shelters are in crisis mode as the intake on new animals increases. The Humane Society of Delaware County is at 122 percent capacity. Jana Cassidy, the executive director of the Humane Society of Delaware County joins Good Day Columbus with more on how you can help ease the problem.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy