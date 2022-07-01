An Encouraging Word: Dealing with excess luggage

Summer is the time for special events, special places, and special memories. Ever since I was nine years old, summers have always been highlighted by a week (or more) of time at a Christian Camp. That continued well into my adult years and even here in Northern Michigan.

One lesson I learned from my many camp experiences is the benefit of packing light. A while back, while working as a counselor at Wilderness Christian Assembly near Kalkaska, I wrote the following:

“This week I am serving as a volunteer staff member at Wilderness Christian Assembly’s Middle School week of camp. After a very busy end of the previous week, I told my wife I had not yet packed. She said me she would be glad to do that between our two morning worship services on Sunday. I asked her to pack lightly.

“When I arrived at camp, I lugged my bags out of the trunk. After making my bunk, I heaved my bags on the unused top bunk and only took out what I needed. This morning, I looked into what my wife considered ‘packing light.’

“On the first day of church camp, my true love packed for me: 13 T-shirts, 8 pairs of socks, 7 pairs of underwear, 7 washcloths, 5 hand-ker-cheifs! 4 bath towels, 4 short pants, 3 sport/dress shirts, 3 jackets, 2 pairs of jeans, 2 belts, 2 pairs of shoes, 2 ball caps, 2 sheets, 2 quilts,1 hand towel, 1 polo shirt — and a pillow upon which to lay my head!

“I love my wife ... but this week I don't need to lift weights!”

This was her reply: “Top 10 reasons for ‘overpacking’ my husband's suitcase:

10. Camp is demanding. Never let them see you sweat.

9. Camp is unpredictable. Imagine the worst ...

8. Campers and staff are messy eaters.

7. Northern Michigan's weather is totally unpredictable.

6. Camp equals mud.

5. Variety is the spice of life.

4. One cannot swim in jeans.

3. Tom needs his blankie.

2. Underwear and socks are available at all times in case of disaster.

And the number one reason Tom has too much stuff ...

1. Next time he will do it himself!!!!! Bahaha!”

Yes, this exchange was funny. It still makes me laugh every time I read it. And in spite of her explanation for overpacking, I am still a proponent of traveling light.

Back in 2001 bestselling author Max Lucado published “Traveling Light: Releasing the burdens you were never intended to bear.” This timely book was completed and ready for distribution before the horrible events of 9/11 shook the nation.

Based on Psalm 23, Lucado asks us to consider the baggage we carry and to lay down our burdens of doubt, anxiety, perfectionism, and fear. "You can't enjoy a journey carrying so much stuff," Lucado writes. "Why don't you just drop all that luggage?"

Change your focus. Make time for rest. Know you are not alone. Be humble. Trust God. It's only when we set down our "luggage" and let God carry it for us, says Lucado, that we are free to share grace, offer comfort, and help lift the load of others. The burdens we bear today are not any lighter than they were in 2001. For many they are heavier. The call to release those burdens to the One who can give us rest still applies today and forever (see Matthew 11:28). Let’s surrender our excess luggage to the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ — our Burden bearer!

Tom Cash is senior minister at the First Church of Christ.