This summer in the NBA will be dominated by the future of Kevin Durant. The former MVP asked for a trade from the Nets and basically, the entire league was put on alert. Every team in the NBA wants a shot at landing Durant, as the circumstances around the deal are great. Durant inked a new, four-year, deal last summer, so whoever trades for him, gets to keep the Durantula for an extended period of time. One of the teams that could be on the lookout is the Memphis Grizzlies. They just made the second round of the playoffs and might look at Durant as the final piece of the puzzle. To help them offer the ideal package, here is the perfect trade the Grizzlies must offer the Nets for Kevin Durant.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO